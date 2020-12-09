GREENTOWN – Bags of supplies, snacks and other goodies lined the counter at Greentown Wesleyan Church, as the group of Girl Scouts gathered around. These items were not for the girls of Troop 560, however; the Scouts were there to lend a holiday helping hand in support of health care workers.
According to Girl Scout Troop 560 co-leader Danielle Rush, another co-leader and nurse at Community Howard, Paige Cramer recently noted a lot of friends and coworkers on the frontline are currently experiencing “discouragement and exhaustion” during the pandemic-fueled holiday season. This led Cramer to the idea of having the girls make individual CARE packages for the nurses.
Thirty-five Scouts from kindergarten to seventh grade showed up at the church Dec. 7 to assemble what is hopefully the first wave of packages.
“This is part of a journey take action project and for it to be a take action project, it’s supposed to be a sustainable solution to a community problem, so we’re trying to encourage other people to make and deliver CARE packages to doctor’s offices and other hospitals,” Rush said.
CARE packages included items such as coffee pods, tea bags, pens, ChapStick, granola bars, breath mints and personal notes from the Scout assembling the bag. The girls put together 70 CARE packages, as well as made 45 homemade bath bombs.
According to Rush, a majority of the items packaged came from community donations or were purchased with cash donations.
After deciding to make the CARE packages, a coworker of Cramer from Community Howard was invited to the troop’s Zoom meeting and talked with the girls about what it’s like to work as a health care provider right now. She showed them how she puts on and takes off her personal protective equipment, and chatted with them about what the workers would enjoy receiving in the bags.
Sixth-grade Scout Layla Nunnally was one of the many girls excited to get the chance to provide a little dose of happiness to health care workers with their bags. They noted now COVID-19 has made it hard for families to spend as much time together as normal, and how that can be even more true when a family member works at a hospital where illnesses are commonplace.
“I know that not everybody out there is going to have a Christmas, and they can’t all be with family and not get gifts. So it makes me feel nice that they’re still getting things,” Nunnally said.
Fellow Scout Brynn Shepherd shares the enthusiasm of helping those during a holiday season unlike most.
“I like helping, especially now because a lot of people are losing their jobs or their working very hard and don’t get to take breaks,” she said. “People need these things, maybe they don’t have time to go to the grocery store or time to go home and get this stuff.
“It’s brave because they could be getting sick around these people, and I don’t think I could do that.”
Another co-leader, Tonya Frakes, called the girls “caring and very compassionate” while watching them complete the packages.
Rush added that these kinds of projects that encourage the community to get involved show the troop they can do big things that lead to a movement, rather than just a one-off moment.
“We like to show girls how they can have an impact on their world and let them see it for themselves,” Rush said. “If people continue what (the girls) started, then they’ve made a bigger impact than they could have just on their own.”
