Howard County is expected to see its first big snowfall of the winter season this weekend.
Mike Ryan, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, told the Tribune that the county should expect to see 6 inches, maybe more, of snowfall Saturday through Sunday.
Snow will fall the heaviest Saturday evening, according to current projections, and continue overnight and into Sunday evening, though Sunday’s snowfall is not expected to be as heavy compared to Saturday evening.
The big question for Kokomo and both central and north central Indiana, Ryan said, is how much warm air is going to push up north from the south and add rain to the mix. Central Indiana, including Indianapolis, is expected to see more of the warm air and rain.
“Kokomo is the least likely to see that,” he said. “You’re probably going to stay snow throughout the event. Maybe a little bit of mixture of rain on Sunday, but I think snow is going to be the primary precipitation type …
“It’s going to be a very heavy, wet snow. It’ll definitely be the highest impact winter storm we’ve had this year and probably the biggest one we’ve had in a couple of years in this part of Indiana.”
As such, the NWS has issued a Winter Storm Watch for the county and surrounding area until 1 a.m. Monday, Feb. 1. Formally, the NWS is predicting anywhere from 3-8 inches of snow, with wind gusts as high as 22-26 mph this weekend. The snow is expected to stay around for a few days as the weather early next week will be cold with highs of 28 degrees both Monday and Tuesday.
Kokomo Mayor Tyler Moore told the Tribune Friday that the city’s plow trucks are ready for the winter storm. He said trucks were prepping the city's main roads Friday and will be out plowing streets on 12-hour shifts starting Saturday.
“We have a great plan of attack,” Moore said.
The Howard County Highway Department, too, is ready to be called out for plowing the county roads as needed, Highway Superintendent Amber Tolle said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.