Dennis Parry, one of Howard County’s longest-tenured judges, died Saturday morning due to complications of cardiac arrest. He was 78.
Parry was first elected to Superior Court 1 in 1980 and was reelected four times before retiring in 2003.
He was one of the judges that strongly pushed the county to increase security measures after Robert Gray Sr. detonated a bomb on April 14, 1987 on the third floor of the courthouse, killing himself and wounding 20 others.
A day after the bombing, Parry, who was lifted out of his chair in his offices by the explosion, told the Kokomo Tribune “I’ll be damned if I’m going back in there (the courtroom) without some type of security measures being taken.”
But more security measures wouldn’t be implemented for nearly a decade.
In 1996, county officials approved nearly $80,000 in security improvements including panic buttons, a bomb-sniffing dog, hand-held metal detectors and a full-time deputy stationed at the courthouse. It would be another 10 years until the county finally purchased a metal detector and X-ray machine with a grant from Homeland Security and hired two full-time security guards to man the machines.
Notably, Parry handed down a death sentence in 1983, an act that hasn’t been done in the county’s judicial system since.
Parry sentenced Marvin Bieghler to death after Bieghler was found guilty in the 1981 execution-style murder of Tommy Miller, 20, and his pregnant wife, Kimberly Jane Miller, 19.
In a 2016 interview with the Kokomo Perspective, Parry said his decision on what Beighler’s sentence would be – life in prison or death – changed multiple times in the 30 days after the verdict but before the sentencing hearing.
“I struggled with this, and in the last week I had pretty much made up my mind what I was going to do,” Parry told the Perspective.
A 1959 graduate of Valparaiso University, Parry served in the United States Army from 1962-1964. He graduated from Valparaiso Law School in 1969.
He served as the Howard County public defender from 1971-1976 and was elected as the county’s prosecuting attorney, serving from 1976-1980. After retiring in 2003, Parry served as senior judge until 2005.
Colleagues who worked with Parry say he was a fair and compassionate judge.
“He had a true servant’s heart and a reputation for fairness and a real compassion for people,” Howard County Circuit Court Judge Lynn Murray said Monday.
Murray worked alongside Parry after she was appointed to the bench in 1995. She said Parry was instrumental in helping her get acclimated.
“New judges have issues on how you handle a large docket and difficult cases, and he was a true mentor to me,” Murray said.
And though Parry could be tough behind the bench, he still knew how to have a good time too, local attorney DJ Bolinger said.
“He had a joy about him that was very infectious,” he said. “He could be in the coffee room telling a story and just laugh out loud, and that would make everyone laugh. He just had that infectious personality that would automatically make everyone else smile.”
Bolinger added that attorneys wanted to be in Judge Parry’s court.
“That’s probably the greatest testimony to him as a judge,” Bolinger said. “… Everyone just liked to be in his court.
“And that’s what I’ll miss. That’s what I do miss is just him being around the courthouse and pulling him aside. Now to think that we won’t ever get those opportunities again is a sad rite of passage.”
Howard County Superior Court 1 Judge William Menges also took a few moments on Monday to reflect on his own relationship with Parry, one that began over 40 years ago when Parry — the county’s prosecuting attorney at the time — hired Menges as one of the deputy prosecutors.
“He was always easy to talk to,” Menges said. “On general topics, on how to proceed and how to do things, he was very fair and open. He was kind of the same way on the bench. He was very balanced, very friendly and had a good sense of humor.”
Parry also knew when to weigh the gravity of any situation, Menges said, such as the case with Bieghler.
“I was the deputy prosecutor that initiated that case,” Menges said, “and I was actually the one too who asked for the death penalty. Because of that, I talked to Judge Parry a lot after I was no longer involved in it, and I know the decision to impose the death penalty weighed very heavily on him. It was definitely not something he took lightly.”
Of all the people Parry worked with and helped, there probably isn’t a person he influenced more than his own son Brant Parry, who is now the county’s Superior Court II judge.
When Dennis Parry was first elected as Superior Court I judge, his son was just 7 years old and got to watch his dad serve during his childhood, young adult and early adult life.
“My father was a great man, a wonderful friend to me and a great dad,” Brant Parry said. “He loved his wife with all his heart, and he taught me how important it is to give back to your community,” Brant Parry said. “That’s the main reason I decided to follow in his footsteps and become a judge in Howard County, and so I am proud to continue that tradition he instilled in me.”
When Dennis Parry wasn’t on the bench, he was coaching local youth sports, watching Wildkats basketball games, refereeing high school football games, driving his 1956 Austin Healey, fishing, golfing and playing cards at the Elks Lodge.
His funeral service will be held at noon on Wednesday at Crossroads Community Church, 4254 S. 00 EW.
