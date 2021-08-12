A former Kokomo Police Department officer will be filling the vacancy on the City Council left by longtime member Cindy Sanders.
Greg Davis, a Kokomo native who has lived in the city or county his entire life, was chosen in a party caucus held by the Howard County Republican Party on Wednesday night; he was sworn in Thursday and will represent the city’s fifth district, which covers parts of southern Kokomo.
Davis will serve the remaining two-and-a-half years left on Sanders’ term. Sanders resigned from the council last month after suffering a stroke. She had served on the council since 2008.
Davis retired from the police department in 2011 after 32 years of service, and he is now the director of Preserving Marriage Ministry, a nonprofit that aims to help married couples strengthen and revive their marriages through seminars, retreats and more. It operates near the south campus of Crossroads Community Church, where Davis has been a member for more than three decades.
Through his public service with the police department and now as the executive director of Preserving Marriage Ministry, Davis called serving the public by being on the City Council a “logical” next step. This is his first ever political position.
“I believe Greg will be an asset to the Kokomo Common Council,” Jennifer Jack, chairwoman of the county GOP, said in a news release. “His years of public service and experience in city government will bode well for the City of Kokomo.”
Davis will be the second former KPD officer on the council. The other is councilman and former police chief Lynn Rudolph, R-District 2.
The council and Mayor Tyler Moore’s administration have put a focus on bolstering the number of police officers employed by the city after staffing declined under former Mayor Greg Goodnight.
While Davis said that initiative is not the primary reason why he wanted to join the council, he said he supports it.
“I really am able to separate my past career of 32 plus years ... but public safety is at the forefront, and I’m really pleased that the mayor and council recognize that,” he said. “That has been decimated through the past years. First and foremost, we have to make this community safe. People have to believe that they can walk, shop and hit the bike trails and be safe.”
Davis also called himself a “big believer” in establishing an industrial park and spending money on amenities that attract new residents and keep current ones.
“We need to take strides to ensure that businesses want to bring their businesses here and bring their employees here and grow this community up,” he said. “To do that, it’s providing those amenities. ... I think we’re on the right track. Just look at Championship Park.”
Davis has had a desire to run for the District 5 seat for some time now. He lives near Sanders and often talked with the former councilwoman during her neighborhood walks, telling her that he was interested in running for her seat once she retired.
“I sure didn’t see it happening like this,” Davis said about Sanders’ resignation. “My heart breaks for her. She’s just a wonderful person and has served the community extremely well.”
Davis told the Tribune he does plan to run for the seat again once his term is up at the end of 2023.
