Former Kokomo mayor and Howard County sheriff Robert "Bob" Sargent has died, the Tribune has learned.
Sargent, who had been in poor health, is best known as a two-term mayor of Kokomo, serving from 1988 to 1995.
"Common sense and common decency is how he lived his life," said Steve Young, who ran Sargent's campaigns for mayor and sheriff. "He was a man that cut across political lines and fought earnestly on the war on drugs."
Sargent also served two terms as Howard County sheriff after a 22-year career with the Kokomo Police Department. While with the KPD, Sargent rose to the rank of captain.
A veteran of the U.S. Navy, he served at the end of World War II and was part of group of local veterans who joined the KPD after the war.
During his time as sheriff and mayor, Sargent started a Howard County drug task force, the mayor’s drug abuse council and a program dedicated to at-risk students who have improved their grades and lives.
He also established the Kokomo Urban Enterprise Zone and set in motion the plan to create Jackson Morrow Park.
Sargent served on the Child Abuse Advisory Board; the Child Abuse Task Force; Big Brothers, Big Sisters board; as president of the Fraternal Order of Police; and as vice president of the Indiana Sheriff’s Association.
Sargent was most recently honored in public during a kickoff event in July for a homeless housing facility that will bear his name.
Sargent, joined by family and two former mayors, Steve Daily and Jim Trobaugh, expressed pride and gratitude about his permanent place as part of Sargent Place, a $7.5 million, 35-unit housing development planned as a three-story complex offered to homeless families in need of affordable housing and substance abuse and mental health treatment.
“I’m so proud of this and the effort that’s being made here with this building and some of the people that are managing the building,” said Sargent at the time.
“I know it’s going to be a success, and I’m certainly proud to have my name attached to it, along with my family. With that I just hope that our community will back this effort. It takes all of us to make something work and to know about and to learn about so that we can all help one another.”
Kokomo Mayor Greg Goodnight has previously said Sargent's "career in public service was defined by helping people.”
This story will be updated.
