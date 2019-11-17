PERU – The former Miami County Building and Zoning Commissioner who was fired in December for being habitually late to work is suing the county for wrongful termination and discrimination because of her gender.
Tammy Gamble, who had worked in the county’s planning and zoning department for more than 25 years, filed the lawsuit earlier this month after the Miami County Planning Commission voted to terminate her employment based on a subcommittee’s recommendation.
Miami County Commissioner Larry West, who serves on the plan commission, said in a previous interview that the termination came after time-card records revealed Gamble was habitually late to work for at least two years, leading to constant complaints about the office not being open on time.
Gamble’s lawsuit alleges the “claims of tardiness … are merely fabrications developed as an attempt to cover up the illegal workplace discrimination.”
The lawsuit says the Miami County Plan Commission permitted West to “engage in a pattern of discrimination based on (his) bias that women should be submissive” and alleged he created special rules for Gamble concerning her dress and other workplace behavior.
The lawsuit alleges the county violated its own termination policies by not giving Gamble a written warning before she was fired and never filling a written complaint against her. Gamble was also never given a chance to defend herself during executive sessions held to discuss her job performance, according to the lawsuit.
Gamble is asking a judge to award her at least $168,400 in damages following her termination.
Gamble was excluded from countywide pay raises in 2018 because of her tardiness. West said in a previous interview that officials spoke to Gamble in 2017 and told her if she started coming to work on time, she would get a raise, but she continued to arrive late to work.
West had said time-card records showed Gamble clocked in on time at 8 a.m. or before only five times from Jan. 1 through the end of November 2018.
In a letter sent to county officials, Gamble’s attorney said she accumulated considerable amount of comp time during night-time board meetings, which has to be used within a month before it is forfeited.
Her attorney said she used her comp time in the morning because she was the only employee in the office in the afternoons. According to the letter, if Gamble had not used her comp time, she would have been denied compensation for the evening meetings.
West and Miami County Attorney Stephen Downs declined to comment on the lawsuit, citing the ongoing litigation of the case.
