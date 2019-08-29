An Indiana Supreme Court hearing officer has dismissed a request for disciplinary action against former Howard County Prosecutor James Fleming after ruling he didn’t pay a witness for his testimony in a murder trial.
The request for disciplinary action was filed against Fleming in October 2018 after Indiana Supreme Court’s disciplinary commission alleged he paid Launden Luckett for his testimony in the 2010 murder trial of Abby Rethlake.
Luckett was arrested in 2009, but agreed to a plea deal in exchange for his testimony against two other men involved in the killing. Luckett ended up pleading guilty to aggravated battery and was sentenced to 15 years in prison, which was reduced due to good time credit. Luckett was released from prison in Indiana in March of 2015.
Jessie Harris Jr., 27, Chicago, fired the bullet that killed Rethlake, 18, as she sat in a car in a parking lot of an apartment complex on Goyer Road.
Rethlake’s friend, Morgan Vetter, was shot four times but survived. Police believe a third person in Rethlake’s car, Mark Matthews, a former Detroit resident, was the real target of the shootings. Matthews escaped uninjured.
Luckett’s testimony helped a jury to convict Harris of the murder. Michael Yates was found guilty of aiding, inducing or causing a murder and conspiracy to commit murder.
But Luckett had told the disciplinary commission Fleming had agreed to pay him for his testimony against the two men out of a reward fund set up by Rethlake’s family after her death.
The commission also alleged Fleming attempted to buy Luckett’s testimony by authorized payments out of the reward fund to help move Luckett’s girlfriend, whose apartment was broken into in what officers thought was related to Luckett’s upcoming testimony.
However, a hearing officer appointed by the Supreme Court on Wednesday dismissed all the claims made by the disciplinary commission, saying the evidence showed Fleming did not pay Luckett for his testimony.
The officer said the family did authorize payments to Luckett out of the reward fund, but no money was promised to him until he had already been convicted in 2010, several months after the murder trial.
The officer said the family made the decision to give the money to Luckett “based on the belief that Luckett was going to straighten out his life.”
According to an article in the Chicago Tribune, Luckett was arrested and charged with the murder of his girlfriend in December of 2015 after she was found stabbed to death in her Woodridge, Illinois apartment.
Luckett testified that the family authorized the payments before the trial, but the hearing officer said there was no evidence supporting that assertion and that “Luckett was an unreliable witness.”
“His testimony lacked credibility, and he was motivated by physical threats against him as he was a ‘snitch’ as he had testified against Harris and Yates leading to their convictions,” the officer wrote in his decision.
The officer also determined the money authorized from the reward fund to move Luckett’s girlfriend was not done to induce him to testify.
The officer determined Luckett had no knowledge of the payment to move his girlfriend. The money was used to move his girlfriend for fear gang members would intimidate her and “possibly Luckett might change his mind regarding testifying in Harris and Yates cases.”
The officer concluded that the entire matter brought against Fleming should be dismissed and no action taken against him.
Fleming said in a release that the case against him was a “complete hoax and fabrication,” and defending it has drained his resources, time, energy and emotions.
“This allegation by two convicted murderers was designed to insert a legal technicality that would reverse their convictions in the death of Abby Rethlake, and secure their release from prison,” he wrote in the release. “Fortunately, this is not going to happen.”
