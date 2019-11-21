The Frozen Sandlot, a 60-foot-by-90-foot ice skating rink located inside Kokomo Municipal Stadium, will open today.
The rink will be open from 5-10 p.m. for its opening night, which kicks off the Frozen Sandlot’s second year in the downtown stadium.
More than 11,700 people visited the ice rink during its inaugural season, according to a media release distributed by the city in October.
“We expected that the public would embrace this amenity,” said Kokomo Mayor Greg Goodnight.
“It not only is a great source of family fun but it also makes great use of the stadium, turning it into a year-round venue.”
The Frozen Sandlot, which will run through Jan. 5, features real ice; other temporary rinks sometimes use acritical or synthetic materials. It is situated along the first-base dugout, stretching toward the park’s backstop and an on-field event tent.
Standard tickets are $8, while groups of 10 or more skaters can get tickets for $6. Observers or people who bring their own skates can get in for $2. All tickets can be purchased at the rink.
For more information about tickets, coupons and to sign a waiver form, visit www.frozensandlot.com/#how or go to its Facebook page.
Friday, meanwhile, is also the premier date of the much-anticipated movie “Frozen II.” Skaters who bring their “Frozen II” movie ticket will be given a discount on ice skating tickets.
Concessions will be available at the stadium.
Installed by a vendor, with support from the city’s parks department, the rink uses electric chillers to keep the ice frozen throughout the season. A mini-Zamboni-like device will apply water and smooth the ice daily.
Before The Frozen Sandlot, the last public skating rink in the city was located at Delco Park, just east of Ind. 931 off of Sycamore. It closed more than 20 years ago.
The city is again partnering with Kokomo nonprofit Bridges Outreach, which will staff and operate the rink and keep the proceeds from ticket sales. The nonprofit serves hundreds of at-risk kids through tutoring and after-school programs and mentorships.
