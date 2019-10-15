The Frozen Sandlot will return to Kokomo Municipal Stadium in late November, city officials announced Monday.
The temporary, 60-foot-by-90-foot ice skating rink, which premiered last year, will return with a season opening date of Nov. 22. More than 11,700 people visited the ice rink during its inaugural season, according to a media release.
“We expected that the public would embrace this amenity,” said Kokomo Mayor Greg Goodnight.
“It not only is a great source of family fun but it also makes great use of the stadium, turning it into a year-round venue.”
The Frozen Sandlot features real ice; other temporary rinks sometimes use acritical or synthetic materials. Last year it was situated along the first-base-dugout, stretching toward the park’s backstop.
Monday’s announcement says it will be located near the backstop “so spectators and non-skaters can watch.”
The city is again partnering with Kokomo nonprofit Bridges Outreach, which will staff and operate the rink and keep the proceeds from ticket sales. The nonprofit serves hundreds of at-risk kids through tutoring and after-school programs and mentorships.
Admission will be $10 for skaters, and include skate rental, and $2 for non-skaters. Coupons for a $5 discount will be available at local businesses and at www.thefrozensandlot.com. A list of the businesses with coupons along with a full schedule of skating times will eventually be available on the website.
Concessions will be available at the stadium.
Installed by a vendor, with support from the city’s parks department, the rink uses electric chillers to keep the ice frozen throughout the season. A mini-Zamboni-like device will apply water and smooth the ice daily.
Before The Frozen Sandlot, the last public skating rink in the city was located at Delco Park, just east of Indiana 931 off of Sycamore. It closed more than 20 years ago.
