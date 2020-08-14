GALVESTON – The town of Galveston has been awarded $600,000 to launch a major water improvement project that will help beef up fire protection for residents.
Galveston will use the funding to improve water pressure, flows and fire protection throughout the service area. The town will also replace more than 3,900 linear feet of 8-inch water mains and more than 2,500 linear feet of 6-inch water mains.
The money comes from the state’s Community Development Block Grant program, which distributes federal funds to rural communities to assist with projects.
The grant was awarded through the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs’ Wastewater/Drinking Water Program, which aims to protect the environment, reduce utility rates for low- to moderate-income communities and improve rural infrastructure to enable long-term economic growth.
State Sen. Stacey Donato, R-Logansport, said the funding is critical for rural communities, especially during the COVID-19 outbreak.
“As communities across our district continue to address the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, I am grateful Galveston received funding to help with the costs of these projects,” she said in a release. “I commend local planners for their foresight in securing this funding and continuing to improve our community.”
In total, 24 rural Hoosier communities received more than $15.3 million in federal grant funding to improve water infrastructure.
Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch said the grants help lay the groundwork for regional growth.
“These grants are supporting projects that are crucial to rural communities’ continual economic development and improving the quality of life for its residents,” she said in a release.
