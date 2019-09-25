LOGANSPORT - Galveston’s water system hasn’t been updated since the late 1970s, and the system is showing its age.
“We’re losing 30-32 percent of the water we’re pumping right now,” said Town Manager John Robertson.
The town has been searching for the sources of that water loss, but little leaks are hard to detect.
“We haven’t found a lot. You just wait for them to surface and repair those,” Robertson said.
Other problems include not being able to use all the water storage because additional pressure from the elevated water is too much for the pipes, breaking mains.
And with lesser pressure, fire hydrants aren’t functioning as they should.
At its Sept. 9 meeting, the Galveston Town Council started the process to improve the water system. Everything is still in the preliminary and pre-design stages, Robertson said.
The first thing 130 residents will notice is that they’ll receive an income survey, which the council approved having the North Central Indiana Regional Planning Council assist with.
The survey would help Galveston apply for grants and low-interest loans, and NCIRPC needs about 90 to 95 of the surveys returned, NCIRPC Executive Director Steven Ray said.
Ray and the council members stressed that the surveys remain anonymous.
“It’s all confidential. Nobody sees who it comes from or anything,” Galveston Council President John Hart said.
If the town doesn’t get the required number of surveys returned after two mailings, they’ll need volunteers to knock on doors.
The process will cost Galveston up to $582 for stamps and mailings, and NCIRPC will let the town know when they are coming.
Besides replacing or upgrading water mains, the town will also improve the treatment plant. The ionic exchange softeners also need replacing because they’ve outlasted their expected lifespan, said Robertson.
Although all of this is still early in the plan stages, he estimated improvements could cost $6-7 million. However, the new processes and fewer leaks will mean it becomes less expensive to supply water to residents over the long term. Waiting to act on it would not help because construction and repair costs will keep increasing.
“It’s got to be done sooner or later. If later, than it’s going to be more expensive,” Hart said. “You’re just throwing good money after bad right now.”
Robertson added that interest rates are low now.
On Sept. 10, he and town officials met with officials from the State Revolving Fund, which provides low-interest lows to municipalities to let them know that Galveston is planning the project.
Galveston will look for grants and other funding through NCIRPC and Indiana’s Office of Community and Rural Affairs, Robertson said.
Galveston has no timeline for when the improvements will be made.
“We would like to get it started next year,” Robertson said.
However, they want to do things right, he added.
After the income survey, which Hart said is an important stage, the next step will be preliminary engineering reports.
