A new gas station and convenience store on the city’s east side was given the OK to begin construction.
The Kokomo Plan Commission last week voted unanimously to approve the development plan for a gas station and convenience store to be located at 2501 E. Boulevard St., on the southeast corner of East Boulevard Street and Goyer Road. Currently, the more than two-acre lot is vacant.
According to Wyatt Johnson, of the Tipton-based 40th Parallel Surveying LLC who represented the developer, the convenience store will be 6,250 square feet in size and will include a gas station with five islands, two gas pumps on each island, a canopy cover on the building’s north side and a drive-thru on the south side.
Johnson said the developer has not yet hired an architect to design the building so it’s unclear what the new business will look like exactly. The brand of gas station was also not disclosed.
When construction will start is also unclear. Johnson told the Tribune after the meeting that he has not been told when construction will begin
“They don’t seem to be in a rush,” Johnson said.
Once built, the new convenience store and gas station will be the second such business at that specific interaction. A Village Pantry and Marathon gas station is located on the northwest corner of Boulevard Street and Goyer Road.
The city of Kokomo is currently in its third month of a six month moratorium on new storage facilities and gas stations. The new development is not affected by the moratorium because it received its rezoning of the property in 2020, well before the Kokomo City Council approved the moratorium back in October, said Greg Sheline, executive director of the Kokomo-Howard County Plan Commission.
The moratoriums were put in place so the Kokomo-Howard Plan Commission office could have time to update its regulations and development standards for both types of businesses. Sheline has described the city’s current zoning regulations as “out of date.”
Current demand for both, but especially storage facilities, is high, and while the city doesn’t want to stop development altogether, it does want to be stricter on what gas stations and storage facilities can look like and where they should be located in the city.
{iframe src=”https://player.vimeo.com/video/788281133?h=bfcbbecde5&color=77ba43” frameborder=”0” width=”640” height=”360”}{/iframe}
