A new convenience store and gas station and additional retail space may be coming to the city’s west side.
The Kokomo Plan Commission voted unanimously Tuesday to give a favorable recommendation to the Kokomo City Council regarding a rezoning request for the former Key Bank, located at the corner of West Jefferson and North Dixon Road.
Paul Wyman, owner of real estate agency Wyman Realty and the one representing the developer, said the plan is to utilize the existing building and turn it into a gas station and convenience store and build three retail spaces in what was the bank’s drive-thru lanes.
“We think having the inline retail really brings an attractive aspect to the site,” Wyman said.
The rezoning request is from C1, small- to medium-scale general commercial, to C2, medium- to large-scale general commercial. It will now be heard by the City Council, which will have final say in whether or not the rezoning request is approved.
