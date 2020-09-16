Throw out the idea of robots battling it out in a sci-fi movie. At the Carver Community Center, robots are helping foster life skills and a sense of teamwork.
And life skills are exactly what Andy Baker hopes to bring to the Automatons, the newly formed Carver Community Center high school robotics team.
The nonprofit center in Kokomo offers educational programs, mentoring, wellness and physical activity.
Baker, who owns AndyMark, a global robotics supply company based in Kokomo, has spent 24 years as part of the robotics teams at Kokomo High School and Northwestern High School. Now he is eager to inspire the love of robotics in this new team.
“Confidence, teamwork, technical acumen, leadership skills, business, project management, fundraising - we’re going to get into all those things eventually,” he said of what the team will learn through the program.
Kokomo High School student Milan Washington, despite being on her first robotics team for just three weeks, said she’s already learned a lot about cables, circuits and programming. With strengths in math and the inner workings of computers, she thought this would be the right activity for her while also allowing her to grow.
“It’s different because I usually like working by myself or with very few people, so I think this is a good opportunity to work with others because I’m kind of bad at that,” she said.
Kierah Beaty, who attends high school through Indiana Connections Academy, has had a hand in bringing the team together. In addition to inviting her friend Washington, Beaty’s dad told their neighbor Cameron Shrewsbury the team had formed and was looking for more members.
“I like building and seeing an idea come together,” said Beaty of what interests her in being part of the Automatons. “I’ve learned how to program and not get upset when something completely comes apart.”
Shrewsbury, a Western High School student, said she is already getting into the swing of things after previously participating in larger robotics programs. She said this smaller group atmosphere is perfect for her.
“You definitely have more time to move around and more time to talk to other people,” she said of the current team, adding everyone can interact and do multiple things. “With a big team, everyone has their own section to do.”
The team already had some hands-on learning working with a control hub, according to assistant coach Jacob Caddick. The Automatons learned about how to connect the robot to the hub and how the controller would affect what the motor's output.
On Monday, the team learned they will be constructing a robot designed to play a game for this season of competition. Their robot will be used for a point scoring game which involves soft plastic rings and various scoring methods such as dumping the rings into a goal or placing them on a pillar called a wobbler, with different points given for different methods.
With the different ways of scoring come different designs of robots. The team could try to build a robot designed to be successful at a specific scoring method or one which may be able to score in any of the ways.
With robotics becoming a common program offered at schools in the area, Shrewsbury went on to mention how the local industry has helped shape the robotics culture.
“Kokomo is specifically a Chrysler town, and there are a lot of people in high school or college doing courses like welding or engineering, and so schools are starting to make mechanical stuff more integrated into everyone’s life,” she said. "Once people are used to it already and they want to know more about it, they’ll start going to other stuff like robotics.”
While the season has already started for the Automatons, both coaches and teammates alike hope more are interested and join the team this season. The team meets at the Carver Community Center at 5 p.m. every Monday and Wednesday.
For those interested in joining the team, a Carver center membership is required. The membership costs $5 for students and $10 for adults.
Caddick said he hopes more students decide to come out to join the team so they can have their passions fueled, whether it’s in robotics or another branch of science or just learning how to work in a group.
“Much like any other organization or sports team, you get a lot of very nice developmental skills,” he said. “Solving problems, thinking critically and getting a bigger team helps spread that wealth of knowledge.”
