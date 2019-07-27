Editor’s note: This is the first of two parts on what local school districts are doing to improve buildings and academics in preparation for the 2019-20 school year. Today: Kokomo, Maconaquah, Western and Northwestern school districts. Next Saturday: Peru, Tipton, Eastern and Tri-Central school districts.
While local schools may look quiet at this time of year, there’s a lot of work going on behind the scenes in both academic offerings and building improvements.
Here’s a look at what some local districts are up to:
Kokomo School Corporation
A new softball complex at Kokomo High School is scheduled to be complete by December. It will include a training room, indoor hitting area, a girl’s locker room and more.
New academic programs for the 2019-20 school year include two HVAC courses and two electrical courses at the Kokomo Area Career Center [KACC].
These new courses provide program options in “INDemand Jobs” for Kokomo High School and KACC students.
“We’re excited to offer an HVAC program and an electrician program at the Kokomo Area Career Center,” said KACC Director Jonathan Schuck in an email. “The four courses within these programs will provide students with classroom instruction and hands-on training in high-demand career fields.
“We recognized a growing need for skilled workers in these industries within our community, our region, and the state as a whole. Kokomo Schools is responding to that need.”
Other new Kokomo Area Career Center courses being offered include landscape management, business, marketing, consumer sciences and more.
Kokomo School Corporation officials also are expanding preschool offerings for the 2019-2020 school year by adding full-day programs at Sycamore and Bon Air elementary schools.
Six of the seven Kokomo Schools elementaries now offer half-day and full-day preschool programs for 3- and 4-year-olds.
More than 525 children (3- and 4-year-olds) were served through Kokomo School Corporation’s community preschools and the Head Start program during the 2018-2019 school year.
Maconaquah School Corporation
The halls may be empty of students, but for some Maconaquah employees the work doesn’t stop.
“Most people don’t realize it, but summer is our busiest season,” said Duane Bollman, Maconaquah’s director of buildings and grounds.
Bollman has around 30 employees working through the summer to maintain the grounds as well as make some necessary improvements for the students return in August.
There is new roofing being installed and the pool is being professionally cleaned, both at the high school, as well as sealing and striping in the elementary parking lot.
“Each of these jobs are being contracted out, but there is a long list of things our employees are doing to prepare for, and in addition to these bigger projects,” said Bollman.
“The pool is being drained for the first time in five years, which is around a weeklong process. Staff has begun stripping and waxing floors. Every desk is being taken out of classrooms, scrubbed, and put back,” an email from the district states. “There is painting going on, both inside and out, in all four buildings. Carpets are being shampooed, and the kitchens are being scrubbed and sanitized. Every filter is removed, disposed of, and replaced with a new filter. And each school bus is being cleaned, updated, and maintained.”
“The clock starts ticking the minute the students leave in June,” says Jeremy Powell who is Maconaquah’s HVAC/maintenance employee.
Powell has kept busy cleaning the chillers, replacing old lighting with new fluorescent lighting in the elementary gymnasium, and installing a new heating unit at Mac El, among other things.
“Everyone stays busy,” Bollman said in the email. “People think summer is a slow time for us because we don’t have students to clean up after, but really summer is our opportunity to update, deep clean, and fix everything without having all of the foot traffic to work around.”
Maconaquah hasn’t had any major updates to its buildings, but there has been a few.
Updates within the schools include:
• New roofing on part of the high school.
• New flooring in the elementary office.
• New paint in many places within all four school buildings.
• New sealing and striping in the parking lot at the elementary school.
“Any change is exciting. Students spend 180 days in the school. It becomes like a second home to them,” said Bailey Ropes, public relations officer for Maconaquah School Corp. “Seeing new paint on the walls is as exciting as changing the paint color in their bedroom. Our goal is to make our students feel comfortable, and excited to be here. Whatever changes we can make, big or small, are to help give them the best and safest learning environment possible.”
Northwestern School Corporation
Northwestern has had a lot of work done to the exterior of its buildings with new landscaping and completion of athletic projects.
In addition, the high school will have all new science rooms to start the school year.
Academically, the district has added an elementary teacher, special education teacher, and reading specialist to maintain effective class size and provide supports for its students.
It also continues to add ACP classes to the high school and will offer more high school credits to eighth-grade students.
Western School Corporation
“We have a few projects that took place or are taking place this summer,” said Western Superintendent Randy McCracken in an email.
Those projects include classroom painting in the primary school; painting halls and a few classrooms in the Intermediate; painting halls in the middle school, and painting some of the classrooms in the high school.
Additionally, the district has installed lights at its baseball, softball, and soccer fields.
The district has some projects in the planning stages, which include installing LED lighting throughout the campus; a roof project; additional classrooms at the primary and intermediate schools; middle cafeteria expansion; remodel of the high school cafeteria; and restroom renovations in the primary, intermediate, and high schools.
“Our goal is to keep our facilities in good condition so our students and staff have a positive learning environment, that is well equipped, and a place that they can be proud to come to each day,” said McCracken.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.