There are 27 women working to get their lives back from addiction at the Gilead House. Some of the women are fighting with the legal system, some are parents, one resident was just granted custody of her children and was offered a job at Frito-Lay. One of the residents has been at the Gilead House for less than a week and is just 18 years old.
Residents get sober and are allowed to stay usually between six and nine months, executive director Reba Harris said. The Gilead House keeps these women off the street, and this resource may be stripped away if the local nonprofit is unable to raise $130,000 for a new sprinkler system by Feb. 1.
The Gilead House has been at the facility on 406 E. Sycamore St. for about six years, Harris said. In July 2017, the organization began housing women released from prison or jail to offer wrap-around support.
Once the organization became a women’s shelter, state code required the sprinkler system. The facility received a variance from the Indiana Fire Prevention and Building Safety Commission to operate without a sprinkler system during its first year of operation, but the variance expires on Feb. 1 and will not be renewed, Harris said.
“I’ve been asked the question that if the state grandfathered us in, which everyone says we should have been, would I be okay with that?” Harris said. “I would only be okay with that if it’s permanent. Because when I leave, I don’t want to leave this burden on anyone else.”
Harris said that some people said this might be political, but she doesn’t get involved in politics. Before she moved in cubicles to create sleeping areas, Harris said she called someone from the Kokomo Fire Department to get clearance, and followed guidelines from both the firefighters and the state of Indiana.
“Once we ran an article in the Kokomo Tribune, that’s when we got push back from Chris Hall (KFD deputy chief),” she said. “He came up here saying we didn’t ask the fire department, we didn’t clear it. But we did, and we wound up getting a variance ... Some people said that the mayor didn’t like us being on the corner and the girls smoking outside. I’m not worried about that, if it’s political. I don’t get involved in that. I’m worried about these girls.”
While Harris didn’t have a specific number of funds raised toward the sprinkler system, she said they were “getting closer” to the goal. She’s spoken with the Community Foundation of Howard County and other organizations trying to secure donations. Even after the organization raises the money for the sprinkler system, there will be more difficult financial goals to meet, Harris said.
The Gilead House just changed its billing as a second billing to insurance companies, which has cut funding from about $8,000 a week to about $1,000 a week. Additionally, the Gilead House is staffed around the clock, and only has 10 members on staff.
The residents do smoke outside, and Harris has been trying to raise funding for an enclosure, not because of anyone’s opinion on smoking, but to give the residents some privacy.
“We’ve asked for an enclosure here, we’ve asked the mayor (Greg Goodnight) twice and he said no, but we think the new mayor (Tyler Moore) might give us one,” she said. “Because men will come up to the girls and proposition them, ‘Hey can I have you for an hour?’ So we’re hoping we can get them that enclosure to give them privacy and respect them.”
Moore said that he’s ready to work with the Gilead House when he comes into office.
“I have had a number of conversations with Miss Harris regarding the immediate needs of Gilead House and I look forward to seeing what the city may be able to do to help Reba continue Gilead’s mission of service to these women in our community who are in need,” he said in a text message.
The most important thing to Harris is that the public understand the women’s stories, and respect their right to recovery. About 66% of the residents are from Howard County, and the waiting list to get into the house is always long. Some of the residents were “milk carton children,” Harris said, all of them have incredible stories of survival.
Anna, an alias to protect the resident, is an 18-year-old who arrived at Gilead House last week. She was born addicted to heroin, and her mother injected her with heroin in her early childhood. One time, CPS pulled Anna from the couch cushions in her mom’s home, with two syringes in each thigh. She was returned back to her mother after this.
The teenager started using drugs on her own at 11 years old, and has been homeless on and off since that time. She recently overdosed on heroin and fentanyl on Nov. 26, and survived, to begin calling the Gilead House.
“I wanted to be here, I knew I needed to get to the Gilead House,” she said. “My baby is at my grandparents’ house and is safe, and it’s the right time for me to do what I need to do. It’s obvious that God has kept me alive for a reason.”
After two weeks of calling the Gilead House, Anna was accepted to the program. She got a ride from a local police officer to the facility. All of her clothes were wet, and she hadn’t had a good meal in a while.
“I’m still just in shock at how well I’ve been treated in the past day,” she said. “It means more to me than I could say.”
For Harris, that means she has to find a way to get “her girls,” as she calls them, everything they need to get sober.
“If you call me and say, ‘Ms. Reba, I have four flat tires, I can’t move my car,’ and I give you three new tires, you’re still disabled,” she said. “It’s not going to do any good if I give the girls a place to get sober and not help them find a job, a place to live, help them get their kids back.”
Sherry Helton, a case manager at the facility, said that losing the organization would be catastrophic.
“It would be devastating,” she said. “A lot of the community doesn’t believe we’ve got an addition problem, but we do. These women would be living on the street.”
Despite all the work that needs to be done, Harris said her strong faith in God keeps her moving forward.
“I’m familiar with changes and I’m familiar with crisis, and I know that God doesn’t give vision without provisions,” she said.
