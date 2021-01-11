The Girl Scouts of Central Indiana have officially removed themselves from the log cabin known as Little House in Foster Park.
The cabin was used for meetings and as the Girl Scouts store for decades up until about seven years ago, according to Girl Scouts of Central Indiana (GSCI) Communications Manager Katie Dawson, when the Scouts had outgrown the location. The cabin was part of a partnership with the City of Kokomo.
“The cabin has been a part of Girl Scouts of Central Indiana for more than 10 years, and the prior council for even longer. We are so thankful for the many great years of partnership in this location, and in part, this partnership has helped us grow Girl Scouts in the Kokomo area so much that we outgrew the cabin for girl programs/meetings some time ago,” she said in an email.
The move came after GSCI launched a new community-centric service model that will allow the Scouts to better serve its 45-county area, GSCI CEO Danielle Shockley said. The model is two-pronged.
“On one side, we serve 45 counties but we only have seven offices,” she said. “That was creating a lot of travel for a lot of girls just to get to a Girl Scouts program. ... What we were hearing over and over in surveys was that more girls wanted more programs offered closer to home.”
In order to solve that problem, GSCI shifted to having “pop-up” shops and programming, which will allow GSCI to travel with programs and items in more than 120 locations. The pop-up location in Howard County is in the Kokomo-Howard County Public Library, Main Branch, 220 N. Union St.
Shockley said that not only the locations will be more suited for the Girl Scouts, but for timing as well.
“These will be on Saturdays and Sundays, in other words, really good times for families and girls, whereas our shop hours would be business hours, 9 to 5,” she said. “It’s much more girl-time friendly, and closer to home.”
Danielle Rush, Community Troop Organizer for Eastern Howard Schools, is a Troop leader and former Girl Scout. She said that this model allows to re-invest in more programming.
“The money that (GSCI) would pay for rent to have a permanent spot can now go back into programming for the girls ...” she said. “Part of the Girl Scout Law is that we use resources wisely. So this is a perfect example of that in practice.”
Now that the log cabin is no longer in use, the City of Kokomo will evaluate how best to use the space for the community, Parks and Recreation Supervisor Torre Roe said. There are no plans in place for the cabin at this time.
