Former Kokomo resident Joel Hunt has a saying he likes to use whenever situations get a little dicey.
Tough times don’t last, tough people do.
In 2005, Hunt — who now lives in Colorado — was discharged from the United States Army after suffering a traumatic brain injury, a situation that also left him partially paralyzed.
Instead of complaining or giving up, Hunt just fought harder, eventually earning a spot on Team USA at the 2014 Winter Paralympics in Sochi, Russia, where he competed in alpine skiing.
Tough times don’t last, tough people do.
A short time later, Hunt was evaluating his next steps when he was inspired by a friend to attempt radio.
His speech — slurred due to his injuries — was at first met with criticism, but he didn’t let that stop him.
Tough times don’t last, tough people do.
And perhaps never is that statement truer than on Monday evenings, when Hunt’s voice travels across the world on Military Broadcast Radio to those individuals he says need to hear his message the most.
“It’s called the ‘H-Train Show.’ … And it started as a podcast but didn’t really have a mission. I was just sitting here talking about everyday news headlines. But then I had a distant cousin reach out to me during the Obama administration when there was a possible government shutdown. … My cousin said her fiancé was active duty and afraid of the shutdown because they didn’t know how they were going to pay their bills.
“I told her, there’s not just one non-profit that can help you, there’s plenty of non-profits,” he added. “And she said, ‘Really?’ So that’s when I knew I wanted to create a show to let veterans know all the programs out there beyond just the VA [Veterans Affairs].”
Because, as Hunt pointed out, it’s often a confusing time for veterans once they leave the military and begin exploring their next steps.
“What we’re doing, no one’s really doing that,” Hunt noted. “No one’s investigating these non-profits and then having those non-profits on the show. That’s very original and realistic. … And these guys [the organizations interviewed], they’re really focused on the military family and not just on the checkbook.”
But Hunt’s desire to help veterans doesn’t just happen on-air, he explained.
After purchasing the radio station in 2018, Hunt teamed up with former Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos wide receiver Brandon Stokley — who first met Hunt at a salute to military personnel event during NFL training camp — to help teach veterans how to essentially become disc jockeys themselves.
“I wanted to teach veterans coming back from wherever they were overseas, Vietnam, Korea, Iraq, Afghanistan, I wanted to teach them how to become DJs so that their own voices could be heard,” Hunt acknowledged.
Hunt also partnered with the Colorado Media School, where veterans can take classes in radio and intern with MBR on the side. And at the end of their internships, Hunt and MBR even buys each veteran all the gear needed to begin a career in radio.
It’s a win-win, Hunt noted.
“I think it’s so important [to give veterans a voice],” Hunt said, “because when I was first out, it was almost like everything in life was a secret. And I don’t want people to fight like I had to find the resources they need. … And it also gives them a ton of confidence.”
Stokley agreed with Hunt, saying the work Hunt and the “H-Train Show” do for veterans is amazing.
“They [veterans] have sacrificed so much for us, and everybody has different stories,” Stokley said. “When you look at being able to give someone a platform to talk, sometimes that’s all it takes to help someone. … It’s just something Joel had a vision for and realized how important it can be for those men and women to have. … And it’s just been a blessing to be a part of.”
The hard work is paying off too, the two men also noted, with MBR interns fanning out throughout the country and settling into their new careers.
And while it’s all music to Hunt’s ears, he’s the first to admit that it’s nothing extraordinary that he’s doing for military personnel.
He’s just being there for them, something that he wishes everyone would do for those who have served this country.
“I wish people would understand that mainly the reason veterans do things [like death by suicide] is because they feel like they’re a leech on society. I wish people would understand more that when a veteran returns home, embrace them and let them know you’re there. … Give them a hug, not just a phone call or text. Do something with them.
“Give them an opportunity,” he added. “Give them a job. If they say they can’t do something, then help them find what they can do. Make them know they’re not done yet, that they still have a community to serve when they get home. Give them a mission and a reason to get out of the house. That’s exactly what we’re trying to do here.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.