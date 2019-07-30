Last month, a nondescript package arrived at the Howard County Historical Society containing the museum’s newest acquisitions documenting the city's and county’s past.
But these items are documenting a past that came before there ever was a city or a county – like, way before.
In fact, over 400 million years before.
The items are prehistoric fossils of ancient eurypterids, commonly known as sea scorpions, which swam in the shallow, brackish water that once covered what is now Howard County.
The fossils were discovered in Kokomo in the 1880s, when they were likely dug up in one of the stone quarries that once existed near downtown and on Markland Avenue.
And soon, they will be on display inside the Seiberling Mansion as part a new exhibit highlighting oddities and curiosities from Howard County.
Randy Smith, the curatorial assistant at the museum who is organizing the exhibit, said the ancient sea fossils are more than just a curiosity, though. They actually provide a fascinating glimpse into the county’s prehistoric past, when now-extinct creatures roamed the Earth.
Eurypterids lived in the Silurian Period (443 to 419 million years ago) and ranged in size from a few inches to more than 8 feet. There are more than 250 known species.
And one of the fossils found in Kokomo was the first species of its kind ever discovered. It measures around 8-inches long and is currently being held at the Smithsonian Institution in Washington, D.C. A photo of the fossil is part of the exhibit.
“It’s just one of those cool things that represent Kokomo,” he said. “It’s another Kokomo first. But the Smithsonian doesn’t loan that one out. You go to it.”
The city even made it into the name of one of the other sea-scorpion species, whose fossil will be part of the exhibit. It’s called Onychopterella kokomoensis.
Smith said museum officials have been aware for years that prehistoric fossils were out there somewhere that had been discovered in Kokomo, but no one knew their exact location – until he started looking into it.
That’s when he came across index cards from the University of Chicago documenting the fossils in their collection. Some of those index cards mentioned Kokomo.
Smith followed that lead and discovered the fossils were eventually donated to the Field Museum in Chicago. He reached out to see if they still had them, and, sure enough, they did.
That led to the nondescript package arriving last month containing two of the best preserved fossils, which were swathed in bubble wrap and cushioned with packing peanuts.
“We’re going to pack them a little bit better when we send them back,” Smith said with a smile.
Although researchers know that the fossils were found in Kokomo in the 1880s, how exactly they were discovered is still unknown. Smith said the most logical guess is that they were found by workers in the stone quarries.
“I searched and scoured the newspapers from the mid-1880s looking for any type of news that these were discovered, and I couldn’t find a thing,” he said. “ … But the only deep digging going on at the time was in quarries. My guess is there are still some fossils under the ground if you know where to dig.”
Smith said the museum has the fossils on loan from the Field Museum for the next year, but they hope to get an extension on that loan so they can keep them even longer. Either way, it’s enough time to feature the fossils in the new exhibit of oddities.
That exhibit is set to open sometime in mid-August and includes a range of displays that highlight the more bizarre parts of the city’s history.
There’s a section dedicated to local residents who worked as sideshow performers in P.T. Barnum’s circus. Another part of the exhibit is dedicated to the mystifying “Kokomo Hum” – the unidentified sound which first started being reported in the late 1990s.
One display features fake twigs, stones and animal dung created by Delco to house small radio transmitters. The decoys were placed on infiltration trails in Vietnam in the 1970s. If the objects were disturbed, it triggered the transmitter and let troops know someone – or something – was in the area.
Other parts of the exhibit include wreaths made from human hair, an iron lung created in Kokomo to treat polio and a child’s coffin.
But for museum volunteer Chris Mankiewicz, who helped set up the exhibit, the highlight of the exhibit of oddities are the prehistoric fossils.
“It’s amazing we got these,” he said. “They’re probably the coolest thing we have.”
Smith agreed. And, he said, it’s only during unique exhibits like the one opening soon that some of the weirdest and off-the-beaten-path items can come out of storage and get their time to shine.
“It allows us to get stuff out to put on exhibit that we normally wouldn’t be able to,” Smith said. “That’s always pretty fun.”
