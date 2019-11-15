Mattie Huffer lets loose on the dance floor during Bona Vista’s Let’s Glow 80’s Crazy Dance at UAW 685 on Friday.
Photos by Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Sommer Kitts, right, dances to the “Hoedown Throwdown” during Bona Vista’s Let’s Glow 80’s Crazy Dance at UAW 685 on Friday.
Daniel Maloy, left, dances with Mayor-elect Tyler Moore to “U Can’t Touch This” during Bona Vista’s Let’s Glow 80’s Crazy Dance at UAW 685 on Friday.
Photos by Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Faith Rogers, left, and Liam Morrison dance together during Bona Vista’s Let’s Glow 80’s Crazy Dance at UAW 685 on Friday.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Will Price, right, UAW 685 chaplain, dances with his youngest daughter Taryn Price during Bona Vista’s Let’s Glow 80’s Crazy Dance at UAW 685 on Friday.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Trent Mote, left, teaches volunteer Trevor White some new dance moves during Bona Vista’s Let’s Glow 80’s Crazy Dance at UAW 685 on Friday.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Anne Oren, left, dances with Abby Higgins during Bona Vista’s Let’s Glow 80’s Crazy Dance at UAW 685 on Friday.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
featured
Glowing up the night: Bona Vista holds ’80s throwback dance
From staff reports
1 of 7
Mattie Huffer lets loose on the dance floor during Bona Vista’s Let’s Glow 80’s Crazy Dance at UAW 685 on Friday.
Photos by Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Sommer Kitts, right, dances to the “Hoedown Throwdown” during Bona Vista’s Let’s Glow 80’s Crazy Dance at UAW 685 on Friday.
Daniel Maloy, left, dances with Mayor-elect Tyler Moore to “U Can’t Touch This” during Bona Vista’s Let’s Glow 80’s Crazy Dance at UAW 685 on Friday.
Photos by Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Faith Rogers, left, and Liam Morrison dance together during Bona Vista’s Let’s Glow 80’s Crazy Dance at UAW 685 on Friday.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Will Price, right, UAW 685 chaplain, dances with his youngest daughter Taryn Price during Bona Vista’s Let’s Glow 80’s Crazy Dance at UAW 685 on Friday.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Trent Mote, left, teaches volunteer Trevor White some new dance moves during Bona Vista’s Let’s Glow 80’s Crazy Dance at UAW 685 on Friday.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Anne Oren, left, dances with Abby Higgins during Bona Vista’s Let’s Glow 80’s Crazy Dance at UAW 685 on Friday.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
UAW Local 685 was glowing on Friday night during Bona Vista’s Let’s Glow 80s Crazy Dance.
The annual event, planned and coordinated by Bona Vista Development and Training Director Alison Brantley and Jacob Moore, an intern through Kokomo Area Career Center, is not a fundraiser, but rather an event for people with special needs who are a part of Bona Vista’s programs and the public to get together and have a good time, Brantley said.
“We just want people to hear our name, hear us talk about the people we serve and how much fun they are,” she said. “We just want to show our presence here in the community.”
For more information on Bona Vista and its myriad programs, visit bonavista.org.
1 of 28
Mattie Huffer lets loose on the dance floor during Bona Vista’s Let’s Glow 80’s Crazy Dance at UAW 685 on Friday.
Photos by Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Trent Mote, left, teaches volunteer Trevor White some new dance moves during Bona Vista’s Let’s Glow 80’s Crazy Dance at UAW 685 on Friday.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Anne Oren, left, dances with Abby Higgins during Bona Vista’s Let’s Glow 80’s Crazy Dance at UAW 685 on Friday.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Faith Rogers, left, and Liam Morrison dance together during Bona Vista’s Let’s Glow 80’s Crazy Dance at UAW 685 on Friday.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Daniel Maloy, left, dances with Mayor-elect Tyler Moore to “U Can’t Touch This” during Bona Vista’s Let’s Glow 80’s Crazy Dance at UAW 685 on Friday.
Photos by Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Will Price, right, UAW 685 chaplain, dances with his youngest daughter Taryn Price during Bona Vista’s Let’s Glow 80’s Crazy Dance at UAW 685 on Friday.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Sommer Kitts, right, dances to the “Hoedown Throwdown” during Bona Vista’s Let’s Glow 80’s Crazy Dance at UAW 685 on Friday.
Bona Vista’s Let’s Glow 80’s Crazy Dance at UAW 685 on Friday, November 15, 2019. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Bona Vista’s Let’s Glow 80’s Crazy Dance at UAW 685 on Friday, November 15, 2019. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Bona Vista’s Let’s Glow 80’s Crazy Dance at UAW 685 on Friday, November 15, 2019. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Bona Vista’s Let’s Glow 80’s Crazy Dance at UAW 685 on Friday, November 15, 2019. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Bona Vista’s Let’s Glow 80’s Crazy Dance at UAW 685 on Friday, November 15, 2019. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Bona Vista’s Let’s Glow 80’s Crazy Dance at UAW 685 on Friday, November 15, 2019. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Bona Vista’s Let’s Glow 80’s Crazy Dance at UAW 685 on Friday, November 15, 2019. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Bona Vista’s Let’s Glow 80’s Crazy Dance at UAW 685 on Friday, November 15, 2019. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Bona Vista’s Let’s Glow 80’s Crazy Dance at UAW 685 on Friday, November 15, 2019. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Bona Vista’s Let’s Glow 80’s Crazy Dance at UAW 685 on Friday, November 15, 2019. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Bona Vista’s Let’s Glow 80’s Crazy Dance at UAW 685 on Friday, November 15, 2019. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Bona Vista’s Let’s Glow 80’s Crazy Dance at UAW 685 on Friday, November 15, 2019. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Bona Vista’s Let’s Glow 80’s Crazy Dance at UAW 685 on Friday, November 15, 2019. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Bona Vista’s Let’s Glow 80’s Crazy Dance at UAW 685 on Friday, November 15, 2019. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Bona Vista’s Let’s Glow 80’s Crazy Dance at UAW 685 on Friday, November 15, 2019. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Bona Vista’s Let’s Glow 80’s Crazy Dance at UAW 685 on Friday, November 15, 2019. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Bona Vista’s Let’s Glow 80’s Crazy Dance at UAW 685 on Friday, November 15, 2019. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Bona Vista’s Let’s Glow 80’s Crazy Dance at UAW 685 on Friday, November 15, 2019. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Bona Vista’s Let’s Glow 80’s Crazy Dance at UAW 685 on Friday, November 15, 2019. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Bona Vista’s Let’s Glow 80’s Crazy Dance at UAW 685 on Friday, November 15, 2019. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Bona Vista’s Let’s Glow 80’s Crazy Dance at UAW 685 on Friday, November 15, 2019. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
PHOTOS: Bona Vista's Let's Glow 80's Crazy Dance
1 of 28
Mattie Huffer lets loose on the dance floor during Bona Vista’s Let’s Glow 80’s Crazy Dance at UAW 685 on Friday.
Photos by Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Trent Mote, left, teaches volunteer Trevor White some new dance moves during Bona Vista’s Let’s Glow 80’s Crazy Dance at UAW 685 on Friday.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Anne Oren, left, dances with Abby Higgins during Bona Vista’s Let’s Glow 80’s Crazy Dance at UAW 685 on Friday.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Faith Rogers, left, and Liam Morrison dance together during Bona Vista’s Let’s Glow 80’s Crazy Dance at UAW 685 on Friday.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Daniel Maloy, left, dances with Mayor-elect Tyler Moore to “U Can’t Touch This” during Bona Vista’s Let’s Glow 80’s Crazy Dance at UAW 685 on Friday.
Photos by Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Will Price, right, UAW 685 chaplain, dances with his youngest daughter Taryn Price during Bona Vista’s Let’s Glow 80’s Crazy Dance at UAW 685 on Friday.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Sommer Kitts, right, dances to the “Hoedown Throwdown” during Bona Vista’s Let’s Glow 80’s Crazy Dance at UAW 685 on Friday.
Bona Vista’s Let’s Glow 80’s Crazy Dance at UAW 685 on Friday, November 15, 2019. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Bona Vista’s Let’s Glow 80’s Crazy Dance at UAW 685 on Friday, November 15, 2019. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Bona Vista’s Let’s Glow 80’s Crazy Dance at UAW 685 on Friday, November 15, 2019. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Bona Vista’s Let’s Glow 80’s Crazy Dance at UAW 685 on Friday, November 15, 2019. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Bona Vista’s Let’s Glow 80’s Crazy Dance at UAW 685 on Friday, November 15, 2019. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Bona Vista’s Let’s Glow 80’s Crazy Dance at UAW 685 on Friday, November 15, 2019. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Bona Vista’s Let’s Glow 80’s Crazy Dance at UAW 685 on Friday, November 15, 2019. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Bona Vista’s Let’s Glow 80’s Crazy Dance at UAW 685 on Friday, November 15, 2019. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Bona Vista’s Let’s Glow 80’s Crazy Dance at UAW 685 on Friday, November 15, 2019. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Bona Vista’s Let’s Glow 80’s Crazy Dance at UAW 685 on Friday, November 15, 2019. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Bona Vista’s Let’s Glow 80’s Crazy Dance at UAW 685 on Friday, November 15, 2019. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Bona Vista’s Let’s Glow 80’s Crazy Dance at UAW 685 on Friday, November 15, 2019. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Bona Vista’s Let’s Glow 80’s Crazy Dance at UAW 685 on Friday, November 15, 2019. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Bona Vista’s Let’s Glow 80’s Crazy Dance at UAW 685 on Friday, November 15, 2019. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Bona Vista’s Let’s Glow 80’s Crazy Dance at UAW 685 on Friday, November 15, 2019. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Bona Vista’s Let’s Glow 80’s Crazy Dance at UAW 685 on Friday, November 15, 2019. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Bona Vista’s Let’s Glow 80’s Crazy Dance at UAW 685 on Friday, November 15, 2019. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Bona Vista’s Let’s Glow 80’s Crazy Dance at UAW 685 on Friday, November 15, 2019. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Bona Vista’s Let’s Glow 80’s Crazy Dance at UAW 685 on Friday, November 15, 2019. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Bona Vista’s Let’s Glow 80’s Crazy Dance at UAW 685 on Friday, November 15, 2019. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Bona Vista’s Let’s Glow 80’s Crazy Dance at UAW 685 on Friday, November 15, 2019. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.