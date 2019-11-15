UAW Local 685 was glowing on Friday night during Bona Vista’s Let’s Glow 80s Crazy Dance.
The annual event, planned and coordinated by Bona Vista Development and Training Director Alison Brantley and Jacob Moore, an intern through Kokomo Area Career Center, is not a fundraiser, but rather an event for people with special needs who are a part of Bona Vista’s programs and the public to get together and have a good time, Brantley said.
“We just want people to hear our name, hear us talk about the people we serve and how much fun they are,” she said. “We just want to show our presence here in the community.”
For more information on Bona Vista and its myriad programs, visit bonavista.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.