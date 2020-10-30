Good news has arrived in Kokomo.
Cliff “Good News” Levingston, who played 11 seasons in the NBA and won two NBA championships with Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen and the rest of the Chicago Bulls in ‘91 and ‘92, will be the head coach for the Kokomo BobKats, the city’s recently created professional basketball team.
Levingston was announced as the head coach Friday at Pastariffic by team owners Mark Jansen, a local businessman, and Jeff Beller, of Sharpsville who is the president of operations at Marion All Star Staffing. Levingston will now be in charge of putting a squad together for the team’s inaugural season as part of The Basketball League (TBL).
Tryouts are expected to begin soon, and play is currently scheduled to begin in early March. The regular season will consist of 12 homes games and 12 away games that culminate in an NBA-style playoff. The league, which consists of 26 teams across the country, follows most NBA game rules.
A home venue for the BobKats has yet to be finalized, though that is expected to be announced in the near future.
Levingston played over 800 games in the NBA after being selected ninth overall by the Detroit Pistons in the 1982 NBA draft. He spent the majority of his career with the Atlanta Hawks before serving as a sixth man for the Bulls for two seasons.
After his playing career, Levingston has stayed busy coaching various minor league basketball teams across the Midwest, including the Gary Steelheads and the Dodge City Legend in Kansas, winning a United States Basketball League championship and coach of the year nod in 2002 with the Legend.
Levingston was clear on what his goal was for the BobKats next season.
“I’m looking to build a championship quality team,” he said. “If we don’t do it this year, within the next two years we will have a championship team. That’s my goal.”
Levingston has not coached for severals, spending the better part of the last decade retired, living on a farm in Michigan City and playing golf. He said Friday that he wasn’t opposed to coaching again, but that it would have to be the “right community” and the “right team.”
Levingston visited Kokomo last month with Beeler and Jansen, meeting local officials, learning about the City of Firsts’ history and touring Memorial Gym and the Carver Community Center.
After that visit, Levingston said he knew he wanted to coach in Kokomo.
“I felt what I was looking for when I’m coach: a community that’s involved,” he said.
Community and player involvement will be a huge factor for both the BobKats and the TBL in general.
League President and former Indiana Mr. Basketball Dave Magley said the league and the team will be active in the community and aims to give back, help out and serve as role models for the area’s kids.
“I promise you the entertainment will be great – you just have to trust me,” Magley said. “But beyond the basketball piece, we want to be in the community. We want to be at the community centers, we want to be in the schools, we want to be at the Boys & Girls Club. We want to earn the right for the community’s support.”
Support for the community will be a requirement under coach Levingston.
“When you teach the fundamentals of basketball, the fundamentals of life come out of that,” Levingston said. “I’m about building good character men because I want to be in the community and I want my guys in the community. Coming here, playing basketball and then leaving, that’s doing a disservice to the community.”
From now until March, Levingston’s job will now be building his BobKats team. Players could include athletes from Division I through Division III schools looking to start their professional careers, or players who have played overseas and want to stay in the U.S. Players could also be former NBA athletes who want to extend their careers.
So what kind of players can BobKats fans expect under coach Levingston?
“I’m looking for the hidden jewels that no one is looking at or giving a chance because those are the ones that are hungry,” he said. “They’re going to play smart for you and give you their all. ... You have to play from the heart and play for the love of the game if you want to play for me.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.