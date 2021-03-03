It all started with a trip to overseas.
When Kokomo native Adam Richard visited Italy with his aunt and uncle. He fell in love with the land so swiftly that he decided whatever he'd do in life, it would serve his goal to be in Italy as much as possible.
"It was that trip that sort of changed the trajectory of my life," he said. "My interest was to get back to Italy as frequently as possible. I just was interested in the influence of the culture, the people, the food and the wine."
From this goal, Richard birthed Uva Imports, an Atlanta-based wine importer. But his story started in the City of Firsts.
Richard graduated from Kokomo High School. He continued his education at Holy Cross College in Notre Dame, and then transferred to Purdue University, graduating with a Bachelor's Degree in management.
After graduating from Purdue, Richard took an extended backpacking trip of Europe, visiting 21 western European countries.
"It allowed me to really see what was out there and fall even more in love with Italy at that time," he said.
For a time, Richard worked in the restaurant business in Kokomo and Lafayette and eventually moved to Atlanta to pursue his work. While he enjoyed the hospitality aspect of the business, Richard said he was looking for an opportunity to return to Italy.
A family friend invited him to live in Italy with them for a year, and he jumped at the prospect. He traveled the country, visiting hundreds of wineries and tasting their wares.
"There were about ten that really stood out," he said. "They were super interesting, historic and had multigenerational farmers."
While wine has a connotation of affluence and extravagance, Richard found aconnection with the farmers.
"I think wine can often come across as very snobbish and a very expensive, luxury item, but this is just a crop," he said. "We grew up with corn and soy beans. ... I certainly understood the hard work that farmers do, it just happens to be that amount of hard work in the vineyards. Their crop just happened to be grapes."
He said it's a lot more complicated than putting the crop into a bin for the season to dry or age. The process of winemaking is an intricate one, steeped in Italian history.
"Italy has been doing it for so many generations and sort of has perfected that art," he said.
When Richard returned to the states, he said his eyes were open to the possibilities of bringing these small, niche Italian wines to the U.S. for the first time. He moved to New York City for a year, and with a small amount of money from his parents, the aforementioned aunt and uncle and another aunt, founded Uva Imports.
The company, based out of Atlanta, works to bring unknown winemakers to the states and distribute them throughout the country. For the last 11 years, Richard and his team have built a business that brings "the highest quality wines at highly competitive prices," according to uvaimports.com
Uva Imports is now licensed in approximately 40 states, working with distributors to bring these wines to restaurants and independent retailers. The wines come from Italy, France, Georgia (the country) and New Zealand.
"I thought I could go work for someone for the next 20 years and start something of my own sort of as a retirement thing or I could go ahead and jump off the cliff," he said. "I didn't really know what I was getting into."
While Richard said he has an honor of representing small family farmers, most of his job revolves around legal compliance of properly importing the wines.
"Every state runs alcohol independently," he said. "It requires just an incredible amount of licenses and permits. There are a lot of intricacies that are not necessarily the most fun part of the job, that's for sure."
For instance, one of the most difficult states to work in is Tennessee. Tennessee is a franchise market, which means the brands are licensed to the distributors "sort of forever," a rule that goes back to the bootlegger days, Richard said.
"They make as much money buying, selling and trading brands as they do from actually selling wine or spirits," he said. "It's a crazy business."
Choosing a winemaker to join the Uva Imports portfolio is a long process. It begins with the taste but the wine must be spectacular enough to warrant two or three years of work to introduce the brand to the market and get it off the ground, Richard said.
"It's about story and it's about partnership," he said. "Quality story and partnership. An average grocery store aisle is going to have about 4,000 wines. So how do we stand out?"
Richard's dream began with the goal to be in Italy as much as possible, and now — "during a non-COVID year" — he's there two or three months out of the year. He even married fellow KHS graduate, Natalie, in Italy.
"It's amazing," he said. "It's been a roller coaster. It comes with highs and lows like any business. It has growing pains and it's a process. We sort of bootstrapped our way to where we are, and it's incredible."
