Kathy and Stan Rebber have been selling couches, tables and chairs to Kokomo residents for 40 years from inside the iconic Granny’s Furniture store.
They’ve been in business for so long now that they’re selling items to the third generation of families who have become dedicated customers in the last four decades.
But last week, the couple announced they are retiring and launched a going-out-of-business sale, marking the end of the city’s oldest continuously operating furniture store.
“I’m tired, and so is Stan,” Kathy said. “We love what we do, but it’s just time. Business has been good, but it’s just time to stop.”
That means one of the most unique – and strange – buildings in Kokomo will soon be on the market.
The furniture store at 1101 N. Washington St. was built around a historic, three-story home, which now sits in the middle of the building and is used as part of the display area. The red-tile roof and towering chimneys of the house can be seen jutting from the middle of the store.
The Rebbers first opened Granny’s Furniture in August 1979 inside a former Globe Stove and Range Co. factory at 100 E. North St. after purchasing the business from a man who had opened the store years before.
Kathy said the man had named his business after his grandmother, who gave him the seed money to start the store. They liked the name, so they kept it.
“Our last name is Rebber, and people screw up the pronunciation all the time,” Kathy said. “We didn’t need our name up in lights, so we just stuck with Granny’s. We liked that.”
When they opened the store, the city’s north side was the go-to spot to shop for furniture. McClintock’s Quality Furniture, Robert Miller & Son Furniture and Granny’s were along a half mile stretch of each other.
There was also Shirley Home Furnishing, which previously occupied the store that Granny’s would eventually move in to.
It was the Shirley family who purchased the house on North Washington Street in 1945 and started selling furniture from inside. The house was built in the early 1900s by businessman and entrepreneur J.W. “Billy” Johnson, who was born in Kokomo and opened a slew of factories and businesses around town.
The Shirley family ended up remodeling the house and started expanding it out in all directions in the 1950s until the entire home was surrounded by the add-ons.
Shirley Home Furnishing closed in 1988, and the one-of-a-kind store sat mostly empty until the Rebbers decided to buy it and move Granny’s Furniture into the location in 1996. Kathy said by then, business was booming and they wanted more space to expand their store, and the remodeled house was the perfect spot.
The move paid off. Granny’s grew even more inside the new location. Eventually, it was the only furniture store left on the city’s north side as the other businesses either closed down or moved.
Kathy said since then, business has stayed strong, but it’s gotten harder and harder over the years to run a small, family-owned furniture store.
“We’ve always had to focus on our service to compete with the big stores, and we’ve had a pretty good reputation when it comes to service,” she said. “That’s what’s kept us in business, because you can buy a couch anywhere.”
But even though sales have stayed strong, it’s time to retire and close down the store, Kathy said. It was a decision they were ready to make, she said, but that didn’t make it any easier.
“It’s been a little emotional, mostly because of all the good customers over the years who have supported us,” Kathy said. “A lot of them are coming in and telling us congratulations, and some are saying, ‘What are you doing? You can’t leave!’ That part has been tough.”
Kathy said the store will officially close once they sell off all the inventory, which could take a while. The building, large storage warehouse just west of the store and all the equipment are also for sale.
Kathy said it will be sad to see their store close, but she and Stan are looking forward to retirement after four decades in the furniture business.
“He’s going to go fishing, and I want to try out my new bike on some of the trails,” she said. “We’re just going to chill out for a while.”
