As a the snow from Kokomo’s first storm of the year continued to fall, a line formed outside of the local Kohl’s store. This was not a line for Black Friday doorbusters, but one for the first night of the Goodfellows shopping event.
The annual four-day charity began Nov. 30, and goes through Dec. 3. Families in need had until mid-November to complete the applications for vouchers funded by We Care and donations.
Started by Kokomo Tribune employees in 1911, the Goodfellows organization’s Christmas shopping event serves the mission of providing new clothes to children during the holiday season.
This year was Destiny Clark’s second year participating in the Goodfellows as well as Toys for Tots programs. Her mission for the evening was finding warm winter clothes for her five kids, who include the recent addition of twins.
“It’s important for our children because they see other kids that have toys and it means something to them for the toys, but I think it’s fortunate for us that don’t have the funds as far as clothing goes,” she said. “So this is something I can look forward to – to know that my kids can have a winter coat and warm clothing – it’s really nice that they do something like this.”
While the the shopping program is only responsible for clothing, Goodfellows partnered with Toys for Tots and Cops4Kidz to help there be toys and clothing under the tree for those in need.
According to Goodfellows board secretary John Wiles, this year’s program is on track to help more kids than previous years. He said there was about $112,000 spent on clothes last year, compared to the estimated $171,000 to be spent this year.
Wiles noted there are usually about 700 applicants each year, but this year they had 1,129 applications for the vouchers. A common belief shared by volunteers and board members alike is that COVID-19 likely played a role in the increase in applicants this year.
“I’ve been blessed the last few years and haven’t had to use Goodfellows, but this year with COVID and stuff, I’m out of work and only my husband is working,” Kierra White-Vereen said while browsing clothes. “So this year we really need to use it, or our kids probably would have had close to nothing for Christmas.”
Normally volunteers would work in teams of two with shoppers scanning clothes, as people shop to keep their total updated. This year, due to the pandemic, the usual 25 volunteers a night was scaled back to 15 individuals who have duties such as sanitizing carts and doors, taking temperatures and refolding clothes.
Greeting people from behind plastic safety dividers, Goodfellows board vice president Bill Gaunt said being the oldest of six children made Christmas a big deal to him, and he loves to be there for others at this time to provide assistance.
“We all think the same way,” he said of everyone involved. “Somebody’s got to do it, why not us?”
Wiles mentioned the volunteers come from all walks of life, from veterans to high school students to community members, and even those who have been helped by the program.
He said there was a volunteer high school senior last year who was in the running for the one organization’s $1,000 scholarships but wanted to be a part of the event for more than the college funds.
The senior told Wiles about how her father had left her family when she was younger and they moved back to Kokomo from Texas – that year they only were able to have Christmas thanks to Goodfellows.
Kokomo High School Senior Molly Mavrick was one of the approximately 32 high school seniors volunteering during the program this year. While volunteering is part of the requirements to be eligible for the $1,000 scholarship, Mavrick said this is about more than that to her as she’s volunteered for the program with her grandmother since she was a kid and feels it’s a great time to give back to those in need.
“So many people this year have lost family members or have not been able to do things. I know a lot of people have gotten fired, so this is a really important thing for them to be able to give to their families still,” she said. “The whole COVID situation is so unfortunate, and this is the time to really bring cheer to people that haven’t been.”
