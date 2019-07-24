Kokomo Mayor Greg Goodnight will travel to Fort Benjamin Harrison near Indianapolis today to take part in an event he says will help Kokomo leverage its Opportunity Zone.
The event will include a series of bipartisan roundtables on Opportunity Zones, a federal program offering tax incentives for private investment, and feature White House Opportunity and Revitalization Council Executive Director Scott Turner as its featured speaker.
Goodnight will be involved in a roundtable including Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch and elected officials from across Indiana who represent communities with an Opportunity Zone, according to a city media release.
“This is a unique opportunity to have a discussion with a White House official in a bipartisan setting,” Goodnight said in a statement.
“It will provide insight on how we can leverage our Opportunity Zone in Kokomo.”
Gov. Eric Holcomb in April 2018 named the census tract that includes downtown Kokomo and the area surrounding it as an Opportunity Zone – a federal program created in the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act.
The program, which city officials say has not led directly to new projects but has generated increased interest in the area, provides federal capital gains tax incentives to attract private sector investment to low-income urban and rural communities.
The federal initiative allows up to 25% of a state’s eligible low-income census tracts to be designated as Opportunity Zones. For Indiana, that meant Holcomb could nominate a maximum of 156 census tracts.
The designation remains in place for 10 years and is meant to encourage long-term investment in the selected communities.
Local officials have expressed hope the designation could encourage new, long-term investment in an area that during Goodnight’s tenure already has seen an abundance of development.
Steve Geiselman, a development specialist with the city, said in 2018 that his department applied for the designation for three of the city’s qualified census tracts, but the tract encompassing the city’s core was listed as the first priority.
“It’s the one that feeds the success of the downtown and the success of the surrounding areas. It’s the center spoke of the wheel, so to speak,” he said.
“Anything we can do that supports that and continues this growth we’ve had in the last eight years or so is a priority.”
Two census tracts in Miami County were also named Opportunity Zones, including Grissom Air Reserve Base, and the area surrounding it, and a large census tract on the north side of Peru.
Turner was appointed to his position by President Donald Trump in April. The council is meant to "carry out the Administration’s plan to target, streamline, and coordinate Federal resources to Opportunity Zones," according to the White House.
