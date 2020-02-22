From across the state 23 young women ventured to Havens Auditorium at Indiana University Kokomo with one goal: to be named the Distinguished Young Woman of Indiana.
After an opening number, interviews, a physical fitness routine, self-expression questions and a talent showcase, Western High School senior Grace Knolinski took home the distinguished honor of being Indiana’s representative in the Distinguished Young Woman program.
“I was not expecting it,” Knolinski said while processing the moment a few days removed from winning. “As they were announcing the places I was just sitting back there with my friends going, ‘Oh, this is going to be so cool.'
“It still feels kind of surreal because I wasn’t expecting it at all.”
This was the Distinguish Young Women program’s 61st year in Indiana. It focuses on senior girls and provides scholarship money to further their education.
Throughout the course of the program, Knolinski won $10,200 in scholarships. The money will be helpful as she attends Indiana University in the fall.
The state level of the program took place over the course of three days with the winners announced on day three. Knolinski said it all went by very fast. One memory which sticks out to her is when the top 10 was announced. She was the final person announced as part of it, and had figured she didn’t make the cut.
She also described self-expression as a difficult portion of the program due to not knowing which of the five questions she would be asked beforehand. Her question ended up being over privacy, security and which of the two is more important.
“I said security because privacy can feel kind of temporary but security – you can get that physical, mental and emotional aspect of that feeling of safety,” she said.
Over the course of the program the girls became close friends, something Knolinski is very grateful. They have already started trying to find out a good time to get together over the summer for a reunion of sorts.
“We all just got in a really big group hug and a lot of us started crying because we didn’t want to leave this experience,” she said. “We knew we wouldn’t get to see each other nearly as often so that wasn’t very fun, but we’re all still keeping in touch and we have a big group message that we’ve all been texting in.”
As Indiana’s representative, Knolinski will be traveling to Alabama in June to compete again. This time, she will be sharing the stage with representatives from every state.
Right along with Grace Knolinski was her proud mom, Cassandra Knolinski, who experienced a roller coaster of emotions during the program.
“We thought she’s make it in the first four but they didn’t call her name on first runner-up and I said, ‘Oh, she’s not going to place,” she said. “Then she won and it was – we were shocked, we were amazed."
When Grace Knolinski heads to Alabama she’ll have quite the cheering crew. Her mother, father and sister will all be making the journey down south to lend their support.
During the program Grace Knolinski found the support of the other girls to be the best aspect. One of the highlights was being able to just be herself instead of being scared since she was with so many new people.
“I felt like I could totally be who I was and I’d never even met these people before,” she said. “I think we all just knew that there was no judgment or any kind of feeling like, ‘Oh, this is a competition and I’m out to get you.'
“There’s no word to describe how amazing it is to be surrounded by all those incredible women.”
Cassandra Knolinski shares her daughter’s sentiments and was happy she got the chance to participate in such a positive experience.
“She’s seemed so much more enthusiastic that she’s met these girls,” she said. “I think this has made an impact on her. It’s given her a lot more confidence and I think they all have lifted each other.
