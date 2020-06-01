GREENTOWN - The Greentown Main Street Association wants to honor its “Hometown Heroes.”
The nonprofit is offering town residents a chance to honor their current and former veterans and first responders with banners that will be hung along the town’s streets. Residents who live in the surrounding Liberty, Jackson or Union townships can also be honored.
The banners will include the name, photo and service agency or department of the person being honored and are $100 each. Banners can be bought by family members for those who served or are serving in the U.S. Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines, Coast Guard or have served the town of Greentown through its police and fire department, the Indiana State Police serving Howard County or the Howard County Sheriff’s Department.
The association is currently accepting applications. There is a finite amount of banners being sold, though it’s unclear how many the Greentown Main Street Association is offering. A phone call to the nonprofit was not returned Monday. However, the town has roughly 200 poles that the banners can be hung from, according to the minutes from a February Main Street Association meeting.
Applications can be found at the nonprofit’s website - townofgreetown.org - under the “Calendar” tab.
Once completed, the $100 and application can either be dropped off at the Greentown First Farmers Bank and Trust, 603 W. Main St., or mailed to the Greentown Main Street Association, PO Box 71, Greentown, IN 46936.
Payments can be made via cash or check; make checks payable to Greentown Main Street Association and list “banner project” in the memo.
Digital photos are preferred and must be emailed to gtownmark@gmail.com no later than a week once the application and money are received. Failure to do so could result in loss of a banner spot.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.