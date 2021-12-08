GREENTOWN — The town of Greentown approved a trash collection increase of $5 over the next three years.
The Greentown Town Council voted 3-0 Tuesday at its regular meeting to approve the increase. Councilmembers Ashley Howell and Scott Deyoe were not present at the meeting. No one from the public spoke during the public hearing.
Earlier this year, the town entered into a new three-year agreement with Waste Management.
According to the agreement starting in 2022, the trash and recycling collection rate will increase from $13 per month to $16.25 per month per unit for all town residents and businesses that receive the service from the town.
Next year’s increase will be just one of two additional price increases spread over the length of the agreement.
Per the agreement, the price per month will increase to $17.06 in 2023 and $17.92 in 2024.
Council Vice President Mark Lantz said the reason behind the increase was two-fold.
First, Lantz said, the cost of service given to the town from Waste Management increased and, second, the town has decided to no longer subsidize trash collection for users.
In previous years, the town had allocated about $30,000 to subsidize the trash collection monthly rate, but now that money will be returned to the General Fund.
“We are now fully consumer funded in all of our utilities,” Lantz said.
