Abram Banker, 10, sits in the nook of a tree as he watches Greentown’s 175th celebration parade pass by, alongside his dad Craig Banker and their dogs Darby and Murray on Saturday.
Photos by Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Craig Trott, right, reads menu prices of a former Greentown restaurant, Barton’s, as Margi Bontrager laughs while the two unveil items that were stored in a 1998 time capsule during Greentown’s 175th celebration on Saturday.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Old cars motor through the parade route during Greentown’s 175th celebration on Saturday.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
The Greentown Historical Society rolls through the Greentown’s 175th celebration parade on Saturday.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
centerpieceeditor's pick
Greentown celebrates 175th anniversary with parade, time capsule
Abram Banker, 10, sits in the nook of a tree as he watches Greentown’s 175th celebration parade pass by, alongside his dad Craig Banker and their dogs Darby and Murray on Saturday.
Photos by Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Old cars motor through the parade route during Greentown’s 175th celebration on Saturday.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
The Greentown Historical Society rolls through the Greentown’s 175th celebration parade on Saturday.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
GREENTOWN — The late-morning mist — leftover from a foggy morning — hadn’t yet cleared in Greentown when the sirens began.
Before long, a parade, led by first responders and Eastern High School’s marching band, poked around the corner of South Meridian Street. The demisemiseptcentennial — or 175th — anniversary of Greentown was celebrated Friday and Saturday.
Craig Trott, who served as the celebration’s emcee, announced each parade participant as they drove by. A 1942 GMC fire truck with Greentown’s longest-serving firefighter, members from the Greentown Historical Society dressed in old-timey garb, the Greentown Public Library and a handful of farms were included in the celebratory trip through town.
Several streets near the Greentown Historical Society were closed off for food and craft vendors during the celebration. There were also a handful of live musical performances, an ice cream social and a whiskey tasting.
An unearthed time capsule was displayed in the museum’s window. Lantz also noted lots of visitors wanted to know what had been buried in the capsule 25 years ago.
Initially, Lantz explained, the capsule — an infant-sized fiberglass burial vault — was buried in front of Greentown’s Town Hall. The fountain that once stood outside the town hall was also renovated for the sesquicentennial — or 150th — anniversary.
However, the time capsule and brass plaque that marked its location were unearthed when the leaky fountain was removed to make space for handicap parking.
It was left in the Historical Society’s care, set to be opened during the town’s 175th anniversary.
Luckily, the contents of the time capsule weren’t damaged.
Trott addressed a gathering crowd behind the Historical Society’s museum, reminding them of the tornado that ripped through eastern Howard County during the first night of Greentown’s sesquicentennial celebrations.
Trott’s house had been hit during the storm, but he sang “Back Home Again in Indiana” during the anniversary celebration.
He decided to sing the song again, shortly before opening the time capsule.
Trott was rewarded for his performance with applause from the audience. The crowd cheered for him again as he opened the time capsule for the first time since 1998.
The last time he had seen each of the items, they were laid out on a table just before being placed in the capsule.
The first item Trott pulled out of the burial capsule was a banner from the sesquicentennial. A sesquicentennial scrapbook assembled by library employees was pulled out next.
It took more than 30 minutes for Trott to retrieve every item. He gave audience members a brief description of every object, occasionally taking a moment to share his thoughts on its importance.
For example, the front page of a July 12, 1998, copy of the Kokomo Tribune featured a photo of the half-mile wide tornado that wreaked havoc in Greentown during the sesquicentennial celebration.
Trott shared quotes from the June 13, 1998, copy.
John Mishler, who was the Indiana State Police North Field Operations Commander at the time, said, “I’ve never seen such community spirit as I witnessed last night.”
Former Gov. Frank O’Bannon said, “There is a connection between the people in town. To have the festival go on, I think is very, very significant.”
When Trott paged through the playbill of Eastern High School’s production of “Greentown Once Upon a Time” — a play about the town’s history that had been performed shortly before sesquicentennial celebrations — he chuckled and told older audience members they ought to take a look at the cast.
The capsule also contained the play’s script and a poster advertising its performances.
Pulling out a sesquicentennial commemorative brick, Trott told the crowd he used an identical brick to repair his home after the tornado.
Trott said the phonebook, VHS tape and old photographs were among his favorites capsule items. He described them as “simple things we took for granted that we no longer have today.”
Abram Banker, 10, sits in the nook of a tree as he watches Greentown’s 175th celebration parade pass by, alongside his dad Craig Banker and their dogs Darby and Murray on Saturday.
Photos by Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Old cars motor through the parade route during Greentown’s 175th celebration on Saturday.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Craig Trott, right, reads menu prices of a former Greentown restaurant, Barton’s, as Margi Bontrager laughs while the two unveil items that were stored in a 1998 time capsule during Greentown’s 175th celebration on Saturday.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
The Greentown Historical Society rolls through the Greentown’s 175th celebration parade on Saturday.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
A crowd watches as Craig Trott holds up a VHS tape of footage from a tornado that hit Greentown in 1998, at the time of the town's 150th anniversary. The VHS was one of the items in the time capsule that was opened during Greentown's 175th celebration on Saturday, August 26, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Eastern choir teacher Karol Evenson was one of two parade marshals during Greentown's 175th celebration on Saturday, August 26, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
People wave as the Greentown's 175th celebration parade goes by on Saturday, August 26, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Greentown's first fire truck, a 1942 GMC, motors through Greentown's 175th celebration parade on Saturday, August 26, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Greentown's 175th celebration on Saturday, August 26, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Greentown's 175th celebration on Saturday, August 26, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Greentown's 175th celebration on Saturday, August 26, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Greentown's 175th celebration on Saturday, August 26, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Greentown's 175th celebration on Saturday, August 26, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Greentown's 175th celebration on Saturday, August 26, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Greentown's 175th celebration on Saturday, August 26, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Greentown's 175th celebration on Saturday, August 26, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Greentown's 175th celebration on Saturday, August 26, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Greentown's 175th celebration on Saturday, August 26, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Greentown's 175th celebration on Saturday, August 26, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Greentown's 175th celebration on Saturday, August 26, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Greentown's 175th celebration on Saturday, August 26, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Greentown's 175th celebration on Saturday, August 26, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Greentown's 175th celebration on Saturday, August 26, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Greentown's 175th celebration on Saturday, August 26, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Greentown's 175th celebration on Saturday, August 26, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Greentown's 175th celebration on Saturday, August 26, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Greentown's 175th celebration on Saturday, August 26, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Greentown's 175th celebration on Saturday, August 26, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Greentown's 175th celebration on Saturday, August 26, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Greentown's 175th celebration on Saturday, August 26, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Greentown's 175th celebration on Saturday, August 26, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Greentown's 175th celebration on Saturday, August 26, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Greentown's 175th celebration on Saturday, August 26, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Greentown's 175th celebration on Saturday, August 26, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Greentown's 175th celebration on Saturday, August 26, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Greentown's 175th celebration on Saturday, August 26, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Greentown's 175th celebration on Saturday, August 26, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Greentown's 175th celebration on Saturday, August 26, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Greentown's 175th celebration on Saturday, August 26, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Greentown's 175th celebration on Saturday, August 26, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Greentown's 175th celebration on Saturday, August 26, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Greentown's 175th celebration on Saturday, August 26, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Greentown's 175th celebration on Saturday, August 26, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Greentown's 175th celebration on Saturday, August 26, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Greentown's 175th celebration on Saturday, August 26, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Greentown's 175th celebration on Saturday, August 26, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Greentown's 175th celebration on Saturday, August 26, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Greentown's 175th celebration on Saturday, August 26, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Greentown's 175th celebration on Saturday, August 26, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Greentown's 175th celebration on Saturday, August 26, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Greentown's 175th celebration on Saturday, August 26, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Greentown's 175th celebration on Saturday, August 26, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Greentown's 175th celebration on Saturday, August 26, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Greentown's 175th celebration on Saturday, August 26, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Greentown's 175th celebration on Saturday, August 26, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Greentown's 175th celebration on Saturday, August 26, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Greentown's 175th celebration on Saturday, August 26, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Greentown's 175th celebration on Saturday, August 26, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Greentown's 175th celebration on Saturday, August 26, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Greentown's 175th celebration on Saturday, August 26, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Greentown's 175th celebration on Saturday, August 26, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Greentown's 175th celebration on Saturday, August 26, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Greentown's 175th celebration on Saturday, August 26, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Greentown's 175th celebration on Saturday, August 26, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Greentown's 175th celebration on Saturday, August 26, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Greentown's 175th celebration on Saturday, August 26, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Greentown's 175th celebration on Saturday, August 26, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Greentown's 175th celebration on Saturday, August 26, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Greentown's 175th celebration on Saturday, August 26, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Greentown's 175th celebration on Saturday, August 26, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Greentown's 175th celebration on Saturday, August 26, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Greentown's 175th celebration on Saturday, August 26, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Greentown's 175th celebration on Saturday, August 26, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Greentown's 175th celebration on Saturday, August 26, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Greentown's 175th celebration on Saturday, August 26, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Craig Trott holds up a Kokomo Tribune from 1998, when a tornado struck Greentown during the town's 150th celebration. The newspaper was stored in a time capsule that was opened for Greentown's 175th celebration on Saturday, August 26, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Greentown's 175th celebration on Saturday, August 26, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Greentown's 175th celebration on Saturday, August 26, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Greentown's 175th celebration on Saturday, August 26, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Greentown's 175th celebration on Saturday, August 26, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Greentown's 175th celebration on Saturday, August 26, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Greentown's 175th celebration on Saturday, August 26, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Greentown's 175th celebration on Saturday, August 26, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Greentown's 175th celebration on Saturday, August 26, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Greentown's 175th celebration on Saturday, August 26, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Greentown's 175th celebration on Saturday, August 26, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Greentown's 175th celebration on Saturday, August 26, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Greentown's 175th celebration on Saturday, August 26, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Greentown's 175th celebration on Saturday, August 26, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Greentown's 175th celebration on Saturday, August 26, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Greentown's 175th celebration on Saturday, August 26, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Greentown's 175th celebration on Saturday, August 26, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Greentown's 175th celebration on Saturday, August 26, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Greentown's 175th celebration on Saturday, August 26, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Greentown's 175th celebration on Saturday, August 26, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Greentown's 175th celebration on Saturday, August 26, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Greentown's 175th celebration on Saturday, August 26, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Greentown's 175th celebration on Saturday, August 26, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Greentown's 175th celebration on Saturday, August 26, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Greentown's 175th celebration on Saturday, August 26, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Greentown's 175th celebration on Saturday, August 26, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
PHOTOS: Greentown's 175th celebration
Abram Banker, 10, sits in the nook of a tree as he watches Greentown’s 175th celebration parade pass by, alongside his dad Craig Banker and their dogs Darby and Murray on Saturday.
Photos by Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Old cars motor through the parade route during Greentown’s 175th celebration on Saturday.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Craig Trott, right, reads menu prices of a former Greentown restaurant, Barton’s, as Margi Bontrager laughs while the two unveil items that were stored in a 1998 time capsule during Greentown’s 175th celebration on Saturday.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
The Greentown Historical Society rolls through the Greentown’s 175th celebration parade on Saturday.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
A crowd watches as Craig Trott holds up a VHS tape of footage from a tornado that hit Greentown in 1998, at the time of the town's 150th anniversary. The VHS was one of the items in the time capsule that was opened during Greentown's 175th celebration on Saturday, August 26, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Eastern choir teacher Karol Evenson was one of two parade marshals during Greentown's 175th celebration on Saturday, August 26, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
People wave as the Greentown's 175th celebration parade goes by on Saturday, August 26, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Greentown's first fire truck, a 1942 GMC, motors through Greentown's 175th celebration parade on Saturday, August 26, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Greentown's 175th celebration on Saturday, August 26, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Greentown's 175th celebration on Saturday, August 26, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Greentown's 175th celebration on Saturday, August 26, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Greentown's 175th celebration on Saturday, August 26, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Greentown's 175th celebration on Saturday, August 26, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Greentown's 175th celebration on Saturday, August 26, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Greentown's 175th celebration on Saturday, August 26, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Greentown's 175th celebration on Saturday, August 26, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Greentown's 175th celebration on Saturday, August 26, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Greentown's 175th celebration on Saturday, August 26, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Greentown's 175th celebration on Saturday, August 26, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Greentown's 175th celebration on Saturday, August 26, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Greentown's 175th celebration on Saturday, August 26, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Greentown's 175th celebration on Saturday, August 26, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Greentown's 175th celebration on Saturday, August 26, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Greentown's 175th celebration on Saturday, August 26, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Greentown's 175th celebration on Saturday, August 26, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Greentown's 175th celebration on Saturday, August 26, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Greentown's 175th celebration on Saturday, August 26, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Greentown's 175th celebration on Saturday, August 26, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Greentown's 175th celebration on Saturday, August 26, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Greentown's 175th celebration on Saturday, August 26, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Greentown's 175th celebration on Saturday, August 26, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Greentown's 175th celebration on Saturday, August 26, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Greentown's 175th celebration on Saturday, August 26, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Greentown's 175th celebration on Saturday, August 26, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Greentown's 175th celebration on Saturday, August 26, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Greentown's 175th celebration on Saturday, August 26, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Greentown's 175th celebration on Saturday, August 26, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Greentown's 175th celebration on Saturday, August 26, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Greentown's 175th celebration on Saturday, August 26, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Greentown's 175th celebration on Saturday, August 26, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Greentown's 175th celebration on Saturday, August 26, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Greentown's 175th celebration on Saturday, August 26, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Greentown's 175th celebration on Saturday, August 26, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Greentown's 175th celebration on Saturday, August 26, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Greentown's 175th celebration on Saturday, August 26, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Greentown's 175th celebration on Saturday, August 26, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Greentown's 175th celebration on Saturday, August 26, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Greentown's 175th celebration on Saturday, August 26, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Greentown's 175th celebration on Saturday, August 26, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Greentown's 175th celebration on Saturday, August 26, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Greentown's 175th celebration on Saturday, August 26, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Greentown's 175th celebration on Saturday, August 26, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Greentown's 175th celebration on Saturday, August 26, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Greentown's 175th celebration on Saturday, August 26, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Greentown's 175th celebration on Saturday, August 26, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Greentown's 175th celebration on Saturday, August 26, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Greentown's 175th celebration on Saturday, August 26, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Greentown's 175th celebration on Saturday, August 26, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Greentown's 175th celebration on Saturday, August 26, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Greentown's 175th celebration on Saturday, August 26, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Greentown's 175th celebration on Saturday, August 26, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Greentown's 175th celebration on Saturday, August 26, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Greentown's 175th celebration on Saturday, August 26, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Greentown's 175th celebration on Saturday, August 26, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Greentown's 175th celebration on Saturday, August 26, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Greentown's 175th celebration on Saturday, August 26, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Greentown's 175th celebration on Saturday, August 26, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Greentown's 175th celebration on Saturday, August 26, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Greentown's 175th celebration on Saturday, August 26, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Greentown's 175th celebration on Saturday, August 26, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Greentown's 175th celebration on Saturday, August 26, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Greentown's 175th celebration on Saturday, August 26, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Greentown's 175th celebration on Saturday, August 26, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Greentown's 175th celebration on Saturday, August 26, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Greentown's 175th celebration on Saturday, August 26, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Craig Trott holds up a Kokomo Tribune from 1998, when a tornado struck Greentown during the town's 150th celebration. The newspaper was stored in a time capsule that was opened for Greentown's 175th celebration on Saturday, August 26, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Greentown's 175th celebration on Saturday, August 26, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Greentown's 175th celebration on Saturday, August 26, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Greentown's 175th celebration on Saturday, August 26, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Greentown's 175th celebration on Saturday, August 26, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Greentown's 175th celebration on Saturday, August 26, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Greentown's 175th celebration on Saturday, August 26, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Greentown's 175th celebration on Saturday, August 26, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Greentown's 175th celebration on Saturday, August 26, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Greentown's 175th celebration on Saturday, August 26, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Greentown's 175th celebration on Saturday, August 26, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Greentown's 175th celebration on Saturday, August 26, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Greentown's 175th celebration on Saturday, August 26, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Greentown's 175th celebration on Saturday, August 26, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Greentown's 175th celebration on Saturday, August 26, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Greentown's 175th celebration on Saturday, August 26, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Greentown's 175th celebration on Saturday, August 26, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Greentown's 175th celebration on Saturday, August 26, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Greentown's 175th celebration on Saturday, August 26, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Greentown's 175th celebration on Saturday, August 26, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Greentown's 175th celebration on Saturday, August 26, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Greentown's 175th celebration on Saturday, August 26, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Greentown's 175th celebration on Saturday, August 26, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Greentown's 175th celebration on Saturday, August 26, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Greentown's 175th celebration on Saturday, August 26, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Greentown's 175th celebration on Saturday, August 26, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
The emcee said going through the time capsule brought a sense of nostalgia. Many of the businesses that donated objects for burial are no longer around. He also enjoyed seeing photos of the people he grew up with.
“It’s amazing,” Trott said. “As time changes, you can see how we have changed with time.”
Trott also noted why he thought the celebration was important.
“I’m a history nut, and I like studying what our ancestors have done. Some of it’s good and some of it’s bad,” he said. “Anywhere, history is good and bad. The good outweighs the bad.”
If you’re interested, the unearthed items will be displayed in the Greentown Historical Society museum for a while.
A committee will be formed to organize a 175th anniversary time capsule. Some items have already been selected for burial, including a 2023 penny along with the 1948 and 1998 pennies that were held in the sesquicentennial capsule.
However, the Historical Society is still accepting recommendations for the 175th anniversary capsule.
“This is such a challenge,” Lantz said. “What we think is interesting today — meaningful — could be meaningless or unimportant in 25 years.”
Trott mirrored Lantz during the time capsule opening.
“Who would have thought in 1998 that phone books would go out of style,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.