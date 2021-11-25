GREENTOWN — The cost of trash collection in the town of Greentown is set to increase nearly $5 a month over the next couple of years.
Starting in 2022, the trash and recycling collection rate will increase from $13 per month to $16.25 per month per unit for all town residents and businesses that receive the service from the town, according to a new three-year agreement the town struck earlier this year with Waste Management.
Next year’s increase will be just one of two additional price increases spread over the length of the agreement.
Per the agreement, the price per month will increase to $17.06 in 2023 and $17.92 in 2024, according to the minutes of the Town Council’s Sept. 21 meeting.
The council will hold a public hearing regarding the price increases at its next meeting at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 7 at the Greentown Town Hall, 112 E. Meridian St. The council will also consider adoption of a proposed ordinance solidifying the changes.
