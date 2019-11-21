GREENTOWN – The recycling bins in Greentown, which provided the only drop-off site in eastern Howard County, have been removed after officials say they discovered couches, car parts and deer carcasses dumped at the site.
Mikki Jeffers, executive director of the Howard County Recycling District, said the bins have been located at the Howard County Fairgrounds for at least 20 years. But last week, the district hauled the large, green containers away after the fair board requested they be removed from the property.
Howard County Fair Co-Chairman Mike Imbler said that request came after the board decided to make a push to beautify the fairgrounds. He said the recycling bins had sat near a building the fair board rents out for public use, but the area had become unsightly and unsanitary because there was so much garbage around it.
“People used it as a dumping station, not a recycling station,” he said. “People who drive by would say, ‘Do we want to rent your facility with something like that sitting there?’”
Jeffers said items discovered in or around the bins included car bumpers, animal carcasses, used cat litter, furniture and “other unmentionables.” Imbler said the garbage had started attracting rodents onto the fairgrounds.
Now, the recycling district is trying to track down a new location for the containers somewhere in Greentown, which was the second most used recycling site out of the districts’ five county locations.
Greentown has a curbside recycling program, so the bins were mostly used by rural residents or even people from outside Howard County, Jeffers said.
But so far, no one has agreed to take the bins. Jeffers said she has a few phone calls out to different locations around town and is waiting to get approval to move them to a new spot.
“Right now, it’s sitting and waiting,” she said. “I’m just waiting to hear back.”
The district is now asking residents to drop off their recycling in Kokomo at Recovery Recycling, 1701 N. Market St., which is nearly 20 minutes away from Greentown. Residents can also drop off recycling at the Taylor High School site, which is about 10 minutes away.
In the meantime, the trash hasn’t stopped being dumped at the fairgrounds.
For days after the bins were removed, people kept dumping garbage and recycling and the same spot, prompting the Greentown Police Department to make a Facebook post saying it would issue a fine up to $2,500 to anyone caught making an illegal dump at the site.
Scouting BSA Troops 528 and 628 posted on Facebook they hauled away over two truckloads of trash from the site over the last week.
“It’s kind of like when you’re married and have the same location for your hamper for 15 years,” Jeffers said. “If you move the hamper, your spouse is still going to throw their clothes in the same spot. It’s the same thing at the fairgrounds.”
Fair Co-Chairman Imbler said they plan to put up signage at the site informing people it is no longer a recycling station in an attempt to get people to stop discarding garbage there.
He said in the end, it’s unfortunate people have abused the bins, and the board hopes someone else will volunteer to let the recycling district put them on their property.
“It’s time for someone else to provide a good community service like we have for many years,” he said. “… It’s sad the community has to go through this, but it’s just the way things are.”
