Col. Thom Pemberton, 434th Air Refueling Wing commander, speaks to airmen assigned to the 49th Aerial Squadron, welcoming them to their new building at Grissom Air Reserve Base on June 3. The new 11,870 sguare-foot facility will give aerial porters their own dedicated space to process air cargo, load and unload aircraft and perform joint inspections of cargo and equipment used for air transportation.