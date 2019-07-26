Maj. Jason Markzon, pilot of Thunderbird 8 and the advance pilot and narrator, along with Tech Sgt. Bryson Schuster, crew chief and maintenance advance team member, land at Grissom Air Reserve Base, Ind., Feb. 5, 2019. The Thunderbird members visited the base in preparation for the Grissom Air and Space Expo scheduled for Sept. 7-8, 2019. (U.S. Air Force photo/Douglas Hays)

