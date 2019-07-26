BUNKER HILL - Officials at Grissom Air Reserve Base are working with law enforcement agencies to control traffic and parking during the Grissom Air and Space Expo, which is expected to draw huge crowds during major road construction projects in the area.
Event planners say they expect 45,000 people to attend each day of the event, which will be held on Sept. 7-8, to watch demonstrations by the Air Force's Thunderbirds and the U.S. Army's The Golden Knights.
That's led to more than a year of planning to prepare for the massive amount of traffic expected around the base during a construction project on U.S. 31 that has reduced the highway to two lanes of traffic near Ind. 18.
Grissom Public Affairs Officer Doug Hays said they expect most traffic coming to the air show to travel from south of the base, which would lead them through the construction zone.
“If you’re looking at 25,000 people coming from the south, it could be a hot mess," he said.
Hays said event planners are now working with Indiana State Police to develop alternate routes to the base to bypass the construction during the show. Once the routes are set, they will be posted on the air show's website.
The base is also coordinating with police, the Miami County Sheriff's Department and other veterans' agencies to control traffic into Grissom during the show.
Maj. Chad Tice, 72nd Air Refueling Squadron assistant chief of standardization and evaluation and the chief parking planner, said he has worked closely with state troopers to map out parking zones, entry and exit points and the flow of traffic at the start and end of each show.
Hays said most of the parking will be near the base in the Grissom Aeroplex industrial park. There may be parking offsite with transportation to the base, but Grissom is not facilitating offsite parking.
Hays said most of the parking areas have been laid out to prepare for the massive amounts of vehicles coming to the two-day flying extravaganza, and event planners are now fine-tuning the plan.
“It’s requires an amazing amount of coordination," he said. “You’re looking at a crowd of 45,000, and that’s probably as many people as we can handle here. We’re going to have as many people involved with parking as we can to make that as smooth and easy as possible.”
Tice said the main goals in creating a smooth traffic plan is to allow guests to have fun and leave with a better appreciation of the base.
“As long as everyone has a good time, that’s the main thing,” he said in a release. “That’s why we’re putting on this show -- for people to come out to Grissom and to showcase what we do here.”
The show will be the biggest event to hit the base since the last air show there in 2003, which drew an estimated 60,000 people per day over the weekend.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.