BUNKER HILL – Officials at Grissom Air Reserve Base say the installation’s economic impact on the local economy last year fell to $124 million after a spike in 2018 due to increased military operations.
The 434th Air Refueling Wing announced that the base’s total economic impact in fiscal year 2019 was down from $134 million in 2018, marking a more than 7% decrease.
In October 2018, the base started one of its largest deployments since 9/11, sending reservists and specialists to locations all over the world, which led to a major uptick in spending.
The slump in economic impact comes after military and civilian workers at Grissom earlier this year received the largest pay raise in a decade as part of a $738 billion defense spending package signed into law in December.
The raise came through the 2020 National Defense Authorization Act, which gives every member of the armed forces a 3.1% pay hike.
At Grissom, which is the largest employer in Miami County, that means the around 1,600 military and civilian workers there will saw a wage increase in total of nearly $3 million.
Grissom sits on just more than 1,200 acres and has approximately $2 billion in real property. During each month, approximately 2,000 military members and civilians perform duty at the base and earn around $95.2 million in total wages.
But the bases impact isn’t just on the economy, said Grissom Commander Col. Larry Shaw.
“While we are the largest employer in Miami County, our impact isn’t based on financial numbers alone,” he said in a release. “Our relationship with the community is something in which we have a vested interest.”
Shaw pointed to Grissom’s fire department, which routinely makes runs to the surrounding area through mutual aid agreements. In 2019, the fire department responded around 250 times to accidents, fires and medical emergencies to areas surrounding the base.
“We strive to be good neighbors,” he said. “If we have personnel, training and equipment that can make a positive impact and save lives, we’ll always try to respond if called upon.”
The Grissom Air & Space Expo organized last year at the base also brought tourism dollars to the area that was not part of the economic impact calculations. Officials estimated over 60,000 came to the base for the two-day event in September, which featured the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds and U.S. Army Golden Knights.
“We don’t make money on an event like that, but that doesn’t mean the community didn’t,” Shaw said.
He said another financial impact on the area not factored into the official economic statement are the reservists who came from 31 states last year to do training at Grissom. Those who came ended visiting restaurants and entertainment establishments during their time, which feeds directly into the local economies, Shaw said.
The economic impact analysis conducted by the Air Force measures only for salaries and the direct costs of labor and construction.
“We think Grissom will continue to prosper and be an economic boost to the area for years to come,” Shaw said. “We value our role, and are proud to be a member of this community.”
