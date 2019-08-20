Dennis Sanders, a well-known community volunteer who was often seen at public events, faces three more felony charges of home improvement fraud after investigators say he operated a scheme for years targeting elderly people.
The 59-year-old Kokomo man now faces five felony charges of home improvement fraud and theft since the first charge was filed on July 29.
The three new charges were all filed Tuesday, and the stories victims told to police closely mirror the previous two cases.
All the people told investigators they called Sanders after seeing his advertisement in the newspaper or phone book for Ace Handyman and Construction. He’d talk them into repairs they didn’t need and get clients to pay him most of the money up front. Then Sanders wouldn’t do the work.
One couple, who were both over 70, said Sanders never cleaned their roof of algae, which was agreed upon in a written contract. They told investigators Sanders also told them he had to take his wife to Fort Wayne for treatment to get special medication, according to a probable-cause affidavit.
Kokomo Police Detective Mike Banush said in a previous interview Sanders often tried to get his clients to pay him money for experimental medication that he said his wife or daughter needed, but the story was a lie.
In another case, a woman told investigators she paid Sanders $2,800 to put in carpet at her house and put up three window blinds, but he never came back to her house to complete the work. She told police she called him for nearly a year to get the work done, but he never completed the projects, according to court documents.
The third case involved a 79-year-old Kokomo man who said he paid Sanders more than $4,600 to do roof work, make various repairs and paint the window and woodwork around his home.
The man said some of the work was completed, but much of it was left unfinished.
An investigator who looked at the house noted the painting was done poorly because workers painted over the storm windows. Workers also splashed paint all over the house where they attempted to paint the eaves, according to a probable-cause affidavit.
The first case that led to Sanders’ arrest in July came after police say a 76-year-old man with lung cancer paid him $48,000 to do construction projects at his house that were never completed.
Detective Banush said in a previous interview publicity of that arrest led to around 30 calls from people who said they were also victims of Sanders’ scam. All of them were 70 or older, he said.
“I’ve been a detective for 26 years and worked a handful of home improvement frauds, and this case just blossomed out,” he said. “… I’ve not seen this many victims before. It’s usually several, but not this many.”
Sanders was a long-time volunteer at the Kokomo Rescue Mission’s Red Ribbon Christmas and an elder in his church. He also participated in the Mayor’s Prayer and Action Breakfast and regularly attended Kokomo Common Council meetings.
The 59-year-old was also established in the community as someone who helped people struggling with drug addiction and was featured last year in a TV news segment about his work visiting recovering addicts at their homes in Kokomo.
Sanders is being held at the Howard County jail on a $45,000 cash bond.
Carson Gerber can be reached at 765-854-6739, carson.gerber@kokomotribune.com or on Twitter @carsongerber1.
