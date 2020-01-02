Asher Liam Rust was born a pretty average weight at 8 pounds, 1 ounce, and a pretty average height at 20.5 inches.
But Rust’s birth was anything but ordinary.
That’s because he was the first baby born in Howard County in 2020.
Asher was born at 3:22 a.m. on Jan. 1 to Christine and Anthony Rust at St. Vincent Kokomo. The two married Sept. 1, 2018, and Asher is the couple’s first child.
But the fact that Asher is the county’s first-born baby in 2020 is something for which Christine and Anthony hadn’t planned.
Christine said she was due to have Asher on Jan. 6, but doctors induced labor on New Year’s Eve. It was later discovered that the umbilical cord was wrapped around his neck, requiring Christine to undergo an emergency Caesarean section.
“It was nerve-wracking,” Christine said Thursday morning. “You don’t really know what’s going on. But our doctor did a good job with keeping us calm.”
The delivery was a success, and Asher came into the world as the first baby in the county. Christine said when doctors told them the news, they were pretty shocked.
“We didn’t really plan on any of this,” she said. “It’s pretty cool. How many people can say their baby was the first baby born in the year?”
And in a way, the fact that Asher was successfully delivered by a C-section is living up to his name.
Christine said she and Anthony decided on his name because in Hebrew it means happy, fortunate and blessed. They picked the name after an illness earlier this year left Anthony in the hospital for two weeks, where he discovered he had other major health issues.
“We just kind of fell in love with the name,” Christine said. “ … It seemed fitting, so that’s the one that we stuck with.”
She said her pregnancy also lived up to Asher’s name. It was a happy, fortunate and one that went well without any major issues. Then the emergency surgery happened.
“The delivery was the worst part, but he was definitely worth it,” Christine said.
Soon, Asher will be home with his parents, who live in Miami County at Eagle’s Pointe, the large housing addition located just outside Grissom Air Reserve Base.
Christine is a Miami County native and works as an EMT for Heartland Ambulance Service in Kokomo. Anthony is originally from Sharpsville and is an ambulance driver for the same company. That’s where the two first met.
And although the C-section will be something Christine and Anthony will never forget, the real memory is Asher’s claim to fame as the first baby born in Howard County in 2020.
“It’s definitely going in his baby book,” Christine said.
At Community Howard Regional Health, the first baby was born at 12:32 a.m. on Jan. 2. Abdel Rahman is the son of Mostafa Badawg, father, and Shereen Sebaay, mother. Abdel weighed 7 pounds, 7 ounces at birth.
In the U.S., the first baby born in 2020 was Oz Carlin Young, who arrived just 42 seconds into the new year. The baby was delivered at Guam Memorial Hospital in the U.S. territory of Guam, becoming the first American-born baby in the 2020s.
