Every year since 2008, Edge of Insanity has been scaring the socks off guests with its two attractions, Weitle’s Asylum and Hillbilly Haven.
This year, Edge of Insanity is taking precautions due to the COVID-19 pandemic as seriously as the jump scares. The haunt, Edge of Insanity Haunted Attraction, 5635 N. County Roads 00 EW, opened Friday and will be open from 8 p.m. to midnight Fridays and Saturdays through October. All of the profits benefit charities including the Thomas Ingham Memorial Scholarship Fund, Don’t Be a Monster and Camp Angel.
The production began a week later than usual due to preparations to minimize the spread of the coronavirus. For instance, this year’s production will only feature the outdoor attraction, Hillbilly Haven, and the patients of Weitle’s Asylum are “being quarantined” until fall of 2021.
When crafting their safety protocol for the coronavirus pandemic, cutting corners wasn’t an option, Tammy Ingham, who owns and founded Edge of Insanity with her husband, Walt, said.
”We looked at a few things: the government and CDC guidelines, the fact that we are a completely volunteer-based group, all of our money goes to charity so no one here gets paid and a lot of us are high-risk,” she said. “So we had to take additional precautions for ourselves just to get through the season.”
The guidelines for guests are clear. In order to comply with Indiana state regulations and CDC recommendations, tickets must be purchased online for a specific time slot. Guests are asked to arrive only 10 minutes prior to their time slot. Temperature checks will be taken at the gate, and masks are required. There will be no onsite restrooms, food or drinks, and no refunds or transfers of time slots.
Ingham said even without a global pandemic, illness travels fast in a haunted house.
”You’re working in close proximity to each other, and pretty much every haunted house has, almost as an inside joke, a haunter’s flu, or something,” she said. “A few weeks into operating a haunted house, everyone gets some type of virus.”
However, being extra safe doesn’t mean Hillbilly Haven won’t be extra scary. This year, there are nearly 50 actors on the scaled-down Hillbilly Haven, with mostly seasoned actors.
”Our actors are so creative, most of our really interesting and different ideas come from them,” she said. “And while there’s Hillbilly Haven every year, no one would say it’s exactly the same every year. There are always additions and changes that keep it fresh.”
A mark of a good actor is more than frightening the fans, Ingham said.
”First thing you do, you’ll try to scare people, if you can’t scare them, make them laugh, and if you can’t make them laugh, entertain them,” she said. “You’ve got to be willing to do anything. You can’t be embarrassed. And our volunteers aren’t afraid, they’re going to entertain.”
Being a charity haunt is a big piece of this haunt’s puzzle. Initially, the haunted house was going to be a business between brothers Walt and Tommy Ingham. Walt is a big horror buff who loves haunted houses, and Tommy was an entrepreneur who helped people start businesses.
The haunted house was going to open for the first time Oct. 4, 2008. On Oct. 3, the Inghams received life-changing news.
”My husband got a call from his father telling him that [his brother] Tommy had passed away,” Ingham said, her voice breaking. “And it was completely blindsiding, totally unexpected.”
The couple went home to New York for the funeral, debating whether they should open the haunt when they return.
”(At the funeral), some businessmen that Tommy had helped open and operate their businesses wanted to start this scholarship fund in his name. So we decided to open the last two weeks of the haunt and donate all the proceeds to the scholarship fund.”
The pair decided to reopen the next year, with all proceeds going to Thomas Ingham Memorial Scholarship Fund. After a few years, as interest grew, the proceeds outgrew the scholarship fund, so the pair started giving to more charities.
Over the last 13 years, the haunted house has donated around $70,000 to charity, Ingham said. Some of the charities include Don’t Be a Monster, a national anti-bullying campaign, Camp Angel, which supports kids grieving the loss of a loved one and more. This year, Edge of Insanity officially became a 501©3 and several large contributions over the past few years will help make the attraction a self-sustaining entity.
”It’s definitely blossomed into something we never predicted and we never saw it becoming what it has become and involving the people it has involved,” she said.
That includes the volunteers that have been involved over the last 13 years. Some of the actors started when they were in middle and high school, affectionately called “haunt kids,” continue to come back every year to scare.
”We’ve had one girl whose been with us since she was 9, and she just graduated high school and is now in college. She is the terrifying girl crawling on the ground in this year’s promo video. So, apologies to her parents, we might have broken her,” she said, with a laugh.
Even with the macabre sense of humor, the haunt family is a truly a family.
”In truth, we have all these kids we never expected to have, that we love so much and are so proud of,” she said. “It’s this wonderful, dysfunctional family that comes together every year. And that chemistry definitely translates to the guests.”
Visit weitlesasylum.com or call 765-210-1557 for more information.
