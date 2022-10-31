Spencer Hatt, 10, wearing a velociraptor costume he made himself, participates in the costume contest at the Kokomo Parks and Recreation Department’s Ghoulish Gala in Jackson Morrow Park on Saturday.
Photos by Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Scarers line the trail as they spook the walkers on the Haunted Trail Walk at Jackson Morrow Park on Saturday.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Walkers on the Haunted Trail Walk at Jackson Morrow Park are scared and spooked on Saturday.
Photos by Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Trick-or-treaters play as they wait in line for candy during Kokomo Parks and Recreation Department’s Ghoulish Gala at Jackson Morrow Park on Saturday.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
A trick-or-treater dressed as Coco walks the plank to get candy at Kokomo Parks and Recreation Department’s Ghoulish Gala at Jackson Morrow Park on Saturday.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
For over a decade, Howard County residents have been able to rely on a good scare from the Kokomo Parks and Recreation Department. The Haunted Trail at Jackson Morrow Park returned this year, bringing familiar frights to people of all ages.
However, there was a new addition to the city’s Halloween celebration. The Ghoulish Gala, a Halloween party in the park, let children go trick-or-treating with familiar Kokomo businesses and organizations.
The Kokomo Fire Department brought one of its engines to the event to hand out Laffy Taffy, Tootsie Rolls and Sour Punch. KFD Captain Jeremy Shaw explained the line of trick-or-treaters was so busy the firefighters had to restock their sugary supplies.
“They asked us to come out, so we showed up. That’s kind of what we do,” Shaw said. “We’re always here for the community.”
Nearby, a DJ was on stage playing Halloween-themed songs, such as “Spooky Scary Skeletons” and “We Don’t Talk About Bruno.” When a costume contest was announced over the speakers, monsters and superheroes flocked to the stage.
While the first visitors lined up for the Haunted Trail, a younger crowd participated in the Gala’s contest. Kokomo mascots — Old Ben, Jax the Rabbit and Bobby the Bobkat — judged the competition.
Spencer Hatt was the last to join the final round of judging in the Children’s Solo division. Although he didn’t place, his mother, Jessica Hatt, was proud of her son’s homemade velociraptor skeleton costume.
Spencer Hatt said he had been working on the costume for several weeks. The Cretaceous Period reptile is his favorite dinosaur.
“They’re just cool and I’ve liked them since I was little,” he said.
Jessica Hatt said her only contributions to the costume were supplies and construction hints whenever her son was stumped.
“It’s funny, because I was dinosaur obsessed, and now he’s my dinosaur obsessed child,” Jessica Hatt said.
1 of 33
Spencer Hatt, 10, wearing a velociraptor costume he made himself, participates in the costume contest at the Kokomo Parks and Recreation Department’s Ghoulish Gala in Jackson Morrow Park on Saturday.
Photos by Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Scarers line the trail as they spook the walkers on the Haunted Trail Walk at Jackson Morrow Park on Saturday.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Walkers on the Haunted Trail Walk at Jackson Morrow Park are scared and spooked on Saturday.
Photos by Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Trick-or-treaters play as they wait in line for candy during Kokomo Parks and Recreation Department’s Ghoulish Gala at Jackson Morrow Park on Saturday.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Dressed in a ghillie suit, a scarer elicits screams from the walkers at Kokomo Parks and Recreation Department’s Haunted Trail Walk at Jackson Morrow Park on Saturday.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
A trick-or-treater dressed as Coco walks the plank to get candy at Kokomo Parks and Recreation Department’s Ghoulish Gala at Jackson Morrow Park on Saturday.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo Parks and Recreation Department's Ghoulish Gala and Haunted Trail Walk at Jackson Morrow Park on Saturday, October 29, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo Parks and Recreation Department's Ghoulish Gala and Haunted Trail Walk at Jackson Morrow Park on Saturday, October 29, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo Parks and Recreation Department's Ghoulish Gala and Haunted Trail Walk at Jackson Morrow Park on Saturday, October 29, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo Parks and Recreation Department's Ghoulish Gala and Haunted Trail Walk at Jackson Morrow Park on Saturday, October 29, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo Parks and Recreation Department's Ghoulish Gala and Haunted Trail Walk at Jackson Morrow Park on Saturday, October 29, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo Parks and Recreation Department's Ghoulish Gala and Haunted Trail Walk at Jackson Morrow Park on Saturday, October 29, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo Parks and Recreation Department's Ghoulish Gala and Haunted Trail Walk at Jackson Morrow Park on Saturday, October 29, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo Parks and Recreation Department's Ghoulish Gala and Haunted Trail Walk at Jackson Morrow Park on Saturday, October 29, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo Parks and Recreation Department's Ghoulish Gala and Haunted Trail Walk at Jackson Morrow Park on Saturday, October 29, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo Parks and Recreation Department's Ghoulish Gala and Haunted Trail Walk at Jackson Morrow Park on Saturday, October 29, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo Parks and Recreation Department's Ghoulish Gala and Haunted Trail Walk at Jackson Morrow Park on Saturday, October 29, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo Parks and Recreation Department's Ghoulish Gala and Haunted Trail Walk at Jackson Morrow Park on Saturday, October 29, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo Parks and Recreation Department's Ghoulish Gala and Haunted Trail Walk at Jackson Morrow Park on Saturday, October 29, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo Parks and Recreation Department's Ghoulish Gala and Haunted Trail Walk at Jackson Morrow Park on Saturday, October 29, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo Parks and Recreation Department's Ghoulish Gala and Haunted Trail Walk at Jackson Morrow Park on Saturday, October 29, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo Parks and Recreation Department's Ghoulish Gala and Haunted Trail Walk at Jackson Morrow Park on Saturday, October 29, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo Parks and Recreation Department's Ghoulish Gala and Haunted Trail Walk at Jackson Morrow Park on Saturday, October 29, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo Parks and Recreation Department's Ghoulish Gala and Haunted Trail Walk at Jackson Morrow Park on Saturday, October 29, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo Parks and Recreation Department's Ghoulish Gala and Haunted Trail Walk at Jackson Morrow Park on Saturday, October 29, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo Parks and Recreation Department's Ghoulish Gala and Haunted Trail Walk at Jackson Morrow Park on Saturday, October 29, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo Parks and Recreation Department's Ghoulish Gala and Haunted Trail Walk at Jackson Morrow Park on Saturday, October 29, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo Parks and Recreation Department's Ghoulish Gala and Haunted Trail Walk at Jackson Morrow Park on Saturday, October 29, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo Parks and Recreation Department's Ghoulish Gala and Haunted Trail Walk at Jackson Morrow Park on Saturday, October 29, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo Parks and Recreation Department's Ghoulish Gala and Haunted Trail Walk at Jackson Morrow Park on Saturday, October 29, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo Parks and Recreation Department's Ghoulish Gala and Haunted Trail Walk at Jackson Morrow Park on Saturday, October 29, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo Parks and Recreation Department's Ghoulish Gala and Haunted Trail Walk at Jackson Morrow Park on Saturday, October 29, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo Parks and Recreation Department's Ghoulish Gala and Haunted Trail Walk at Jackson Morrow Park on Saturday, October 29, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
More like this...
PHOTOS: Ghoulish Gala & Haunted Trail Walk
1 of 33
Spencer Hatt, 10, wearing a velociraptor costume he made himself, participates in the costume contest at the Kokomo Parks and Recreation Department’s Ghoulish Gala in Jackson Morrow Park on Saturday.
Photos by Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Scarers line the trail as they spook the walkers on the Haunted Trail Walk at Jackson Morrow Park on Saturday.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Walkers on the Haunted Trail Walk at Jackson Morrow Park are scared and spooked on Saturday.
Photos by Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Trick-or-treaters play as they wait in line for candy during Kokomo Parks and Recreation Department’s Ghoulish Gala at Jackson Morrow Park on Saturday.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Dressed in a ghillie suit, a scarer elicits screams from the walkers at Kokomo Parks and Recreation Department’s Haunted Trail Walk at Jackson Morrow Park on Saturday.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
A trick-or-treater dressed as Coco walks the plank to get candy at Kokomo Parks and Recreation Department’s Ghoulish Gala at Jackson Morrow Park on Saturday.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo Parks and Recreation Department's Ghoulish Gala and Haunted Trail Walk at Jackson Morrow Park on Saturday, October 29, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo Parks and Recreation Department's Ghoulish Gala and Haunted Trail Walk at Jackson Morrow Park on Saturday, October 29, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo Parks and Recreation Department's Ghoulish Gala and Haunted Trail Walk at Jackson Morrow Park on Saturday, October 29, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo Parks and Recreation Department's Ghoulish Gala and Haunted Trail Walk at Jackson Morrow Park on Saturday, October 29, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo Parks and Recreation Department's Ghoulish Gala and Haunted Trail Walk at Jackson Morrow Park on Saturday, October 29, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo Parks and Recreation Department's Ghoulish Gala and Haunted Trail Walk at Jackson Morrow Park on Saturday, October 29, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo Parks and Recreation Department's Ghoulish Gala and Haunted Trail Walk at Jackson Morrow Park on Saturday, October 29, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo Parks and Recreation Department's Ghoulish Gala and Haunted Trail Walk at Jackson Morrow Park on Saturday, October 29, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo Parks and Recreation Department's Ghoulish Gala and Haunted Trail Walk at Jackson Morrow Park on Saturday, October 29, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo Parks and Recreation Department's Ghoulish Gala and Haunted Trail Walk at Jackson Morrow Park on Saturday, October 29, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo Parks and Recreation Department's Ghoulish Gala and Haunted Trail Walk at Jackson Morrow Park on Saturday, October 29, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo Parks and Recreation Department's Ghoulish Gala and Haunted Trail Walk at Jackson Morrow Park on Saturday, October 29, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo Parks and Recreation Department's Ghoulish Gala and Haunted Trail Walk at Jackson Morrow Park on Saturday, October 29, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo Parks and Recreation Department's Ghoulish Gala and Haunted Trail Walk at Jackson Morrow Park on Saturday, October 29, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo Parks and Recreation Department's Ghoulish Gala and Haunted Trail Walk at Jackson Morrow Park on Saturday, October 29, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo Parks and Recreation Department's Ghoulish Gala and Haunted Trail Walk at Jackson Morrow Park on Saturday, October 29, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo Parks and Recreation Department's Ghoulish Gala and Haunted Trail Walk at Jackson Morrow Park on Saturday, October 29, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo Parks and Recreation Department's Ghoulish Gala and Haunted Trail Walk at Jackson Morrow Park on Saturday, October 29, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo Parks and Recreation Department's Ghoulish Gala and Haunted Trail Walk at Jackson Morrow Park on Saturday, October 29, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo Parks and Recreation Department's Ghoulish Gala and Haunted Trail Walk at Jackson Morrow Park on Saturday, October 29, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo Parks and Recreation Department's Ghoulish Gala and Haunted Trail Walk at Jackson Morrow Park on Saturday, October 29, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo Parks and Recreation Department's Ghoulish Gala and Haunted Trail Walk at Jackson Morrow Park on Saturday, October 29, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo Parks and Recreation Department's Ghoulish Gala and Haunted Trail Walk at Jackson Morrow Park on Saturday, October 29, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo Parks and Recreation Department's Ghoulish Gala and Haunted Trail Walk at Jackson Morrow Park on Saturday, October 29, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo Parks and Recreation Department's Ghoulish Gala and Haunted Trail Walk at Jackson Morrow Park on Saturday, October 29, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo Parks and Recreation Department's Ghoulish Gala and Haunted Trail Walk at Jackson Morrow Park on Saturday, October 29, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo Parks and Recreation Department's Ghoulish Gala and Haunted Trail Walk at Jackson Morrow Park on Saturday, October 29, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Back in the Haunted Trail, Chuck McKinney was preparing to take his place as the 15th and final live scarer in the spooky attraction.
McKinney explained his costume would be a robed figure with a gorilla’s head. Halloween is his favorite holiday and he’s always opted for scary costumes.
“When they leave, I want to make sure they get scared,” McKinney said of his position on the trail. “I’m real good at that.”
Allison Barkman, recreation programer for the Parks Department, said she was proud of the Halloween celebration’s turnout. Planning for the first Gala started in mid-August, she said.
“There’s a lot of hard work that goes into it that you don’t necessarily see as a volunteer on the day of the event,” Barkman said. “Changing 400 batteries is not fun. But I’m hearing all these kids screaming, and it’s worth it.”
There were costumed actors all along the spiderweb-lined trail, jumping out at the families that crept (or sprinted) through the trail. A pair of ghillie suit-wearing volunteers took turns jumping out at visitors just before McKinney’s station.
Watching a child cling to his father’s leg at the end of the Haunted Trail, Parks and Recreation Superintendent Torrey Roe said, “It’s a great night to be in the park.”
When she was a student at Indiana University Kokomo, Elizabeth Kirchner joined a folklore and urban legends club. Being around people who shared her longtime interest pushed her to delve deeper into unusual things and the way they affect people and communities.
Although she doesn’t consider herself an expert in the subject, she does enjoy studying monsters and their roles in society.
The term “ghoul,” she said, offers an example of the way cultures use monsters.
There are two connotations attached to the word, Kirchner explained.
The first acts as an umbrella term that covers a variety of monsters, she said.
But there’s also an Arabian cryptid by the same name, Kirchner said. The pre-Islamic monster was supposed to live near graveyards and eat people.
“I think most people have different ideas when they think of the term,” Kirchner said, adding the top three contenders would likely include movie monsters, ghosts and generalized creatures. “Everyone has their own idea of what immediately pops up as a ghoul.”
Monsters don’t necessarily have anything to do with October, Kirchner said, but the tradition of scary storytelling has an important role in different cultures.
“The creation of monsters and ghosts within subcultures is based off of folklore. And folklore is like the epitome of life imitating art,” Kirchner said. “These stories are cautionary tales to keep people away from things, to keep them safe and to control them.”
For example, she said, plenty of towns have their own variations of a hook-handed figure who preys on couples that make out in cars. The story helps parents scare their kids into abstinence.
Legends of a human eating monster that lurks around graveyards prevents people from messing with burial sites, she added.
The Goshen News Intranet
Support local journalism
Local news, sports and entertainment when you want it.
Please consider subscribing so we can continue to bring you the best local news, sports and entertainment coverage.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.