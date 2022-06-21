A former, longtime Kokomo city councilman is returning to politics, this time as part of county government.
Democrat Donnie Haworth was sworn in Tuesday by Howard County Circuit Court Judge Lynn Murray as the new Howard County Council member representing the Council’s third district.
“I’m ready to serve,” Haworth said after the short swearing in ceremony.
Haworth will serve the remainder of former County Councilwoman Leslie Fatum’s term, which goes through the end of this year. Fatum resigned late last month because she’s moving out of state.
Haworth was chosen by Howard County Democratic precinct committee members at a party caucus held earlier this month. His appointment is effective immediately; the County Council’s next meeting is 4 p.m.Tuesday.
Haworth will presumably be the party’s nomination for the upcoming November election. The party will need to hold a caucus to fill the ballot vacancy by early July for the race as no Democrat filed for the District 3 race in the primary; whomever is chosen by the party will face Republican Tim Cuthberth, who ran unopposed in the District 3 Republican primary.
Haworth said he originally had plans to run for the city council again next year, but changed his mind after the County Council District 3 seat became available.
Haworth served on the Kokomo City Council for a decade before losing in 2019 to Republican Greg Jones, who would resign from his council seat less than three weeks into his term following the surfacing of past anti-Muslim Facebook posts he made.
Outside of the City Council, Haworth is most well-known for working at his family’s business, Dan’s Variety Bakery. Haworth also previously served one term on the Center Township Board.
