There will be no Haynes Apperson Festival this summer.
The Haynes Apperson Festival Board announced in a press release Thursday evening that the festival for this year will be canceled.
“This was an incredibly difficult decision for us since the Haynes Apperson Festival has such a rich tradition in our community dating back to July 1976,” said festival board chairman Paul Wyman in a press release. “Our board worked hard to find a way to have the festival, while at the same time adhering to the Back on Track Indiana Plan, as well as, looking out for the safety of our volunteers and guests.
“We are disappointed, but we know that it is the right decision for our community at this time. We are already making plans for next year, and I know our volunteers will be ready to host an even bigger and better festival.”
The board did look at the potential to move the festival to other dates, but trying to coordinate all availability of rides, vendors, bands, car shows, parades, fireworks and volunteers for new dates was too hard to pull off.
The ongoing pandemic would have made it difficult to make sure the more than 15,000 people who attend the festival each year remained safe and healthy.
“We take safety and security seriously and felt it was better to error on the side of not putting festival attendees or our volunteers in a potentially difficult position.” Wyman said.
The board is planning on having a festival next year during the weekend of July 1-3.
