A cybersecurity threat temporarily disrupted Haynes International’s manufacturing operations and product shipments, the company announced last week.
Earlier this month, the Kokomo-headquartered high-performance alloy company said it experienced a “network outage indicative of a cybersecurity incident.” As a result, the company’s manufacturing operations, product shipments, administrative, sales, financial and customer service functions were temporarily impacted.
Haynes said in a press release that it hired a third party to investigate the source of the outage, determine its potential impact and restore “full functionality to the company’s systems.”
On Wednesday, the company said it was able to restore administrative, sales, financial and customer service functions and that its manufacturing operations are now running, “albeit with some operating inefficiencies.”
The company added that though “some data” was copied from the network by whomever is behind the cybersecurity incident, there’s “no evidence” at this time that customer or employee information was accessed.
Lastly, Haynes said it’s currently unclear how the incident will affect the company’s quarterly financial results.
