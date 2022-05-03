Haynes International reported last week during its quarterly conference call its second straight quarter of profitability as the company continues to recover from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The company had a net income of $8.5 million on revenues of $117.1 million in its fiscal second quarter thanks to an increasing amount of orders and price increases.
It’s the second quarter in a row where the company has posted profit. Last quarter, the Kokomo-based company reported a net profit of $4.7 million. The same time last year, the company reported a net loss of $3.6 million.
The company, which manufactures corrosion-resistant and high-temperature alloy used in the aerospace, power generation and chemical processing markets, still expects order levels to reach pre-pandemic levels by the end of this fiscal year.
“The recovery we are seeing in our three core markets, led by aerospace, continues to accelerate and drive backlog growth, increasing 99%, year over year,” Michael L. Shor, president and chief executive officer, said in a statement. “We continue to expect our monthly aerospace shipping volumes to reach our fiscal year 2019 company record run rate levels by the end of our fiscal year.”
Gross margin in the second fiscal quarter increased to 20%, up from 17.9% last quarter and 10.2% in the second quarter of last year.
The company credits the higher margins to cost-cutting and higher prices that has led to a lower break-even point. Previously the company needed to ship 5 million pounds to turn a profit, but managed to turn a profit this quarter with 4.3 million pounds shipped.
“The Company has implemented focus initiatives designed to increase pricing and reduce costs,” the company stated in a press release, adding that the product average cost per pound was $25.43, a 15.3% increase year-over-year. The company cited, in part, inflation and an increase in raw materials costs for the price hikes.
Additionally, the company announced a dividend of $0.22 per share, payable June 15.
