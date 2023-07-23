Haynes International Inc. and its unionized workers in Kokomo have so far failed to reach an agreement for a new contract.
Members of the United Steelworkers Local 2958, which represents some 500 eligible hourly workers at Haynes’ manufacturing facilities in Kokomo, have twice now rejected tentative collective bargaining agreements, according to Zach Keller, a worker at Haynes and a trustee for the union who has served on the negotiation committee.
Keller said the first tentative agreement was overwhelmingly rejected by more than 300 of union workers. A second tentative agreement, which included a 17.5% pay raise over five years, was also rejected but by a lesser margin than the first tentative agreement.
The union’s most recent contract, ratified in 2018, ended June 30.
The two “no” votes leave contract negotiations between the union and Haynes at an impasse. A strike is a real possibility, Keller said, though as of Thursday no strike vote had been scheduled.
“We’re kind of at a standstill and working without a contract,” Keller said in an interview with the Tribune. “They haven’t locked us out yet, but we anticipate a strike vote coming up really soon.”
When reached for comment by the Tribune, Haynes released a statement through Susan Perry, vice president of human resources.
“Both parties continue to negotiate in good faith to try to reach an agreement that will be ratified by USW 2958,” Perry said.
Local 2958 President Dave Tocco declined to comment other than to say the union is “trying to hammer out” another agreement.
Keller said pay raises have been at the forefront of workers’ demands.
They, Keller said, want larger pay raises due to the U.S. experiencing its highest rate of inflation since the 1970s and early 1980s and because Haynes has posted millions in profits and record backlog in its post-lockdown recovery.
“The consensus seems to be that Haynes has reported historic profits over the last two or three quarters, and the majority of the body believe that the raises just weren’t enough,” Keller said. “I think they want to see more than 17.5%.”
For fiscal year 2022, Haynes reported a net profit of $45.1 million, compared to a net loss of nearly $9 million in fiscal year 2021.
The company’s profits have continued into fiscal year 2023, reporting net income of $7.7 million and $12.2 million in the first and second quarters, respectively, due to increased margin and revenues and sales increasing 20-30% year-over-year.
All the while the company has a record high backlog, or “firm commitments from customers for delivery of product at established price,” of $446.7 million as of March 31.
All those factors made the company express optimism about the near future in the most recent earnings press release.
Haynes International is one of the largest producers of corrosion-resistant and high-temperature alloys that are used in the aerospace industry and others.
EFFECT OF CYBERSECURITY INCIDENT
On June 10, Haynes was a victim of a cybersecurity incident that temporarily disrupted operations.
Haynes said in a press release last month that it hired a third party to investigate the source of the outage, determine its potential impact and restore “full functionality to the company’s systems.”
On June 21, the company said it was able to restore administrative, sales, financial and customer service functions and that its manufacturing operations were now all running.
Last week, the company announced the incident caused a loss of $18 million to $20 million in net revenues for the third quarter of fiscal year 2023.
