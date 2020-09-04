The Howard County Health Department is asking for an additional public health nurse and substantial pay raises for its current staff as it works through the pandemic.
If approved by the county council as requested, the department would have a total of three full-time public health nurses and one public health nurse coordinator. They are also asking that full-time health department employees be paid anywhere from 5% to 8% more in 2021.
James Vest, the department’s administrator, said the pay increases would get the department up to par with what private employers pay and that the additional public health nurse would help an already busy faction of county government.
“In addition to our routine daily functions - vital records, nursing, environmental health, preparedness - we’ve been tasked more and more lately with the fight against obesity, smoking, opioid use disorder, chronic diseases and obviously the COVID-19 pandemic,” Vest said to the county council late last month.
“We are really needing another nurse to help out. We just lost another part-time office clerk ... considering the complexity of our duties, we can’t afford to have turnover at this time.”
The health department currently has a healthy cash balance of $1.4 million as of end of 2019, Vest said, that could pay the new employee and increased salaries. He added that the department has averaged $250,000 more in revenue than appropriated expenditures over the last five years.
The health department was not the only county office to request pay raises next year for its employees.
The majority of department heads asked for some kind of pay raise at the county council’s budget hearings this past week despite the Auditor’s Office requesting department heads to keep proposed 2021 budgets flat due to the unknown financial impact COVID-19 will have on finances come 2022.
However, Howard County Auditor Martha Lake also asked the council for a 5% pay raise for her employees.
Whether or not the county council will approve any type of pay raises for county offices will mostly likely be decided Wednesday when the council holds its third day of budget discussions.
The county council will hold its adoption and public hearing of the 2021 budget at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 22 in Room 338 in the Howard County Administration Building, 220 N. Main St.
