Beginning next month, Howard County Health Department will no longer be administering COVID-19 vaccines at the Kokomo Event Center.
James Vest, administrator for the health department, told the Tribune on Tuesday that his office will be moving its vaccine efforts to the department’s second-floor office in the Jeff Stout Government Center, 120 E. Mulberry St., starting in June.
Hours for the clinic will be 1 to 5:30 p.m. every second and fourth Tuesday of the month and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. every Friday. The clinic will allow walk-ins, though those who want to schedule an appointment can do so online at ourshot.in.gov or by calling 211.
Vest said the move comes after a drop in vaccine demand.
“We’re seeing a lot less people wanting to get their first shot,” Vest said.
According to the Indiana State Department of Health, 23,132 residents in the county are fully vaccinated, with around 4,000 residents having received their first shot and are awaiting their second. Additionally, the county has hovered around administering anywhere from 60 to 100 first doses across all its vaccine sites, which include St. Vincent Kokomo and at the various Kroger, Walgreens and Meijer pharmacies.
Additionally, there will be a mass vaccine clinic of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine at Second Missionary Baptist Church, 819 N. Apperson Way, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 20-22.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.