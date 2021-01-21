Healthy Kokomo is closing its downtown location, the business announced Wednesday.
In a post on the businesses’ Facebook page, Owners Arias and Kaylee Williams said that closing the downtown location was a “tough decision.” Thursday was the business’ last day downtown at 117 W. Sycamore St.
Healthy Kokomo’s products will not completely be going away, though.
All the businesses’ menu items will continue to be sold at Happy Nutrition, located at 3706 S. LaFountain St., Suite B, in Terrace Plaza.
“This is not goodbye, as our sister location Happy Nutrition Kokomo carries every item we had at our downtown location and more,” the business wrote on Facebook. “They are a part of our team and are phenomenal at service and quality.”
Healthy Kokomo opened in July 2019, offering nutrient-filled shakes and teas as well as nutrition classes, fitness classes and health coaching.
