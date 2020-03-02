Behind the scenes at the Heartland Bridal Show Saturday, Colby Martin walked around with skyscraper high heels. The ivory satin heels had jewel accents, which tied in a bow in the front.
“I love these so much,” she said, staring down at her feet. “I didn’t even wear heels at my own wedding.”
Martin was one of the models for the fashion show portion at the all-things-bridal event Saturday afternoon at Kokomo Event & Conference Center. The event, hosted by Heartland Magazine, a Kokomo Tribune publication, offered 39 vendors of all types to cover every bridal need. Some guests wore “bride-to-be” and “groom-to-be” stickers.
The fashion show featured looks from Trudie’s Bridal and Formal Wear, Blye’s Bridal Loft, Cowpokes Work and Western, POSH Salon, Spa & Boutique and Nena’s Sassy Girl Boutique. Deejay Justin Pugh played music throughout the event and curated tunes for the fashion show. There were 43 looks that took to the runway.
Martin wore two wedding gowns from Blye’s Bridal. Her first look was a boho-style fitted frock with a train.
”When I got married, I only went to one place to get my dress,” she said. “So this is like living through that trying-on process. It’s just a really fun time.”
Macie Thomas, modeling for Trudie’s, said she’s walked in the Heartland show for three years. Thomas wore two gowns, one with a high, beaded neck and another with an illusion neckline. This year, she is a bride-to-be.
”I have everything important,” the model, who is getting married in October, said. “The venue, gowns, tuxes, everything big. The cake, catering, I can figure that out.”
Thomas said she only models for Trudie’s, but will walk in any show she’s asked. She said she loves being a model for a day.
”The best part is getting to see the looks on everyone’s faces in the crowds,” she said. “You’ll see people gasp or even point, like, ‘I want that one!’ And that’s honestly really fun.”
Allison Crim, the manager at Blye’s, said the looks they chose fell within the trends of the year. This year, brides are going beyond ivory and white.
”Color is a big trend in bridal,” she said. “We’re seeing a lot of blush, champagne, even some gray and smokey lavender. So for those brides who want to do something out of the box, we really have all the styles to cater to that.”
Trends are everywhere in the bridal scene. Sandra Tossou, pastry chef and owner of Dreams to Reality Cakes, said trends run the bridal pastry scene.
Right now, one of the highest demand items in bridal is macarons. The colorful, sandwich-style cookies are a lot more complicated than they appear. Things as simple as rain can ruin the cookie.
”You wouldn’t believe the amount of things that can ruin the cookie, and they’re so trendy right now, people are ordering 200 of them in specific colors,” Tossou said. “We’ll make a batch of 100 of them, and four will turn out.”
Tossou, who has been working in pastry since she graduated from high school, said that working with brides is a real treat.
”One bride made flowers out of feathers with a curling iron,” she said. “People come to us with these completely outrageous and off-the-wall ideas, and it’s always amazing and fun to make those dreams come true.”
