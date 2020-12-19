“I should zip it up so the snow …”
Latina East’s voice then trailed off as she leaned over to close a nearby tent before a mound of snow hit one of the sleeping bags inside.
It’s Wednesday morning at the “tent city,” a campsite for the local homeless population in Howard County.
The Tribune was invited to the site — undisclosed out of respect for those who reside there — by a group of local volunteers affectionately referred to online as “Helping Our Homies,” who visit the place several times a week and have done so since September.
East has been a resident of tent city off and on for about two years now.
“Some people call it tent city, but I just call it home,” she said.
And her story — along with several of the stories of the other approximately 20 people there — is heartbreaking.
But if you look beyond their current situations or seasons of life, you start to really see the men and women who reside at the tent city.
And if you look even further, you’ll start to know them too.
East’s favorite color is blue, and she loves music from country artist Blake Shelton.
Chauntelle Tarvin, who lives deeper in the campsite, loves pink and would probably be caught humming along to anything from Johnny Cash to Patsy Cline.
Typical people with typical challenges, all just trying to figure out how to survive, East noted.
And that’s why the work of Helping Our Homies — particularly organizer Naketa Catchings — has been such a godsend, the residents say.
“I was at a point in my life that I was just going to give up,” East said. “I really was. But Naketa being out here, it’s made me have more hope with people. I was going to lose faith in people. I thought everybody stole from everybody, and I didn’t want to be around people anymore. So when I met her, she became my best friend, my only friend really.
“And then as other people began coming in that Naketa sent, I have really gotten more faith in society,” East added. “I’ve gotten more faith in people period. I didn’t think anyone had any humanity anymore. But it’s been a blessing for us. If we didn’t have Naketa, we were all back here thinking, ‘What are we going to do? We’re going to all die out here.’”
Catchings first became connected with the tent city through her work with the homeless population near downtown Kokomo.
Three afternoons a week – around 4:30 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Friday – Catchings and several other volunteers set up in the Farmers’ Market parking lot, providing food, toiletries, clothing and other items to those who need them.
It began as a church service project and just seemed to stick, Catchings said smiling.
During one of those afternoons, East came to the parking lot, got food and prayed with the volunteers, Catchings recalled.
“So I was lying in bed one night and noticed someone [messaged the Facebook page] and said they needed a blanket for the homeless sleeping outside,” she said. “… It was the girl [East] that had been praying with us. The next day I messaged her, and she said she froze the night before. … I asked her where she was, and I went and picked her up.
“She had bags on her feet,” Catchings continued, “so I got her a sweat suit, dry clothes, toiletries, and we also stopped at McDonald’s. Then she said she was staying back in the woods, and I said, ‘What are the woods?’ Ever since then, I’ve been going back there [to help].”
And for Catchings, helping — whether it’s for the residents of tent city or those individuals who sleep on church steps and park benches throughout the community — isn’t just about providing physical needs.
It’s more about those items that money can’t buy, like a listening ear, hope, kindness and love.
Helping Our Homies has even helped some of the homeless they’ve served get Social Security benefits, identification paperwork, phones, tax help and even a roof over their heads, Catchings pointed out.
“It’s hard to get up when you have nothing,” Catchings said during an afternoon stop at the Farmers’ Market last week. “... When you don’t have an address, and you’ve kind of ruined your ties with people and feel like the world has given up on you, when people are at the very bottom, that’s where they need somebody to love them and just believe in them a little bit.”
Jennifer Roadruck also volunteers with Helping Our Homies, and she said she personally knows what it’s like to be without that physical address.
A former resident of tent city, Roadruck noted that the public stigma toward those in homeless or near homeless situations is very real, but she hopes that continuing to educate the public will help shed that stigma.
“Homeless people, there are a million reasons they can be out there,” she said. “So many bad things can happen. But they’re just like you and me. They’re good people. They’re kind. They’re loving. Drug addiction and mental illness play a big role in why they’re out there. When I was homeless, it was because of drug addiction. So once we begin to talk to them and get to know their situations, we can then find the resources to get them help.”
Catchings agreed.
“It’s all about your approach,” Catchings said. “Is there some mental illness there? Yes. Is there some drug addiction there? Yes. Mental illness is a real thing, and so is drug addiction, and they go hand in hand. You can’t treat one without treating the other. And the stigma is that people are lazy or people are doing drugs and just don’t care, but people are just trying to make it one day at a time, whatever that looks like. So we just want to meet them one day at a time, whatever that looks like.”
But Catchings and Roadruck were also quick to add they also don’t want to toot their horn either.
“I don’t want this to be a story about us,” Catchings pointed out. “I want this to be about them [homeless or near homeless] and about how we [society] can help them. I want them to know that regardless of where they are in this life, that somebody loves them and cares about them. When you take the time out of your day to do something that you don’t have to do for somebody else, that simple act can mean so much.”
And though Catchings said there are plans in the works right now for a non-profit that will hopefully help their cause even more, there are still immediate needs the public can help provide in the meantime.
“Totes,” she said laughing. “We need totes, especially for people in the woods. So that’s a big thing, but so are socks because nobody likes wet feet. Because we’re in the colder months now, hats, gloves, scarves, blankets, even just something like bottled water. We will take whatever we can, and I’d rather people go through us first, especially instead of going right to the woods because it’s a trust issue, and I want them to be protected and safe out there.”
If you’d like to donate, you can reach Helping Our Homies at help4homies2020@gmail.com or search for Helping Our Homies on Facebook.
