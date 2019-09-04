The American Red Cross is working around the clock to prepare for Hurricane Dorian and help people who have been forced to evacuate.
Currently, 28 Indiana Red Cross volunteers are in multiple states, as Hurricane Dorian makes landfall toward the U.S. southeastern coast. A key concern is that this is a slow-moving storm that could produce several days of dangerous weather, according to a press release from the Red Cross of Indiana.
While the exact path of Dorian is still uncertain, millions of people live in areas that could be impacted by wind, rain, flooding and a high storm surge, even if the storm doesn’t make direct landfall on the coast.
The Red Cross is coordinating with community partners and emergency responders to prepare evacuation centers as planning estimates indicate as many as 60,000 people in Florida, Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina may need help.
Disaster relief involves complex responses, and the Red Cross needs the public’s support to help the people affected.
“You can make a difference in the lives of people impacted by Hurricane Dorian,” states the release.
The organization is asking for blood donations. In addition, visit redcross.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS, or text the word DORIAN to 90999 to make a $10 donation. These donations enable the Red Cross to prepare for, respond to and help people recover from disasters big and small.
For more information or to make an appointment to give blood, visit www.redcross.org/indiana.
